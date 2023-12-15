Northwest grads among Academic All-District for SSU

Haidyn Wamsley Reagan Lewis Ava Jenkins

PORTSMOUTH — For the first time in program history, the Shawnee State University volleyball program placed four individuals on the College Sports Communications Academic All-District list in one season — as senior middle hitter Bethany Colling, junior outside hitter/middle hitter Haidyn Wamsley, sophomore defensive specialist/libero Ava Jenkins, and sophomore setter Reagan Lewis all earned honors from the membership association’s top officials on Tuesday afternoon.

In putting four honorees on the Academic All-District list, Shawnee State was one of 35 NAIA institutions nationwide to put four volleyball players on the all-district list, which was the maximum allowed for nomination at the NAIA level — as well as the NCAA Division I, Division II and Division III ranks.

Along with obtaining high marks in the classroom, each of the four CSC Academic All-District nominees that Shawnee State put up have been more than reliable hands for the Bears on the court.

Colling, the lone senior on the 2023 squad, posted 629 kills over the course of her career — and played in all but two matches over a four-season span (Spring 2021, Fall 2021, Fall 2022, Fall 2023).

She’s also been named as a three-time academic all-conference honoree.

Wamsley, who along with fellow junior talent and Wheelersburg graduate Kylee Barney, was named as a first-team All-River States Conference honoree in 2023 — and sits tied for 18th in program history in assisted blocks (103), 19th in program history in career kills (616), tied for 21st in program history in solo blocks (66), and is 22nd in program history in total blocks (167).

In addition to leading the team in solo blocks (45), assisted blocks (55) and total blocks (100), Wamsley placed second on the squad in kills (239) — and raised her attack percentage by 163 points or 16.3-percent (.126 to .289), from the 2022 season to 2023.

She’s a two-time academic all-conference honoree.

Jenkins, who earned River States Conference Defender of the Week honors back on Oct. 3, finished with 399 digs this past season — while Lewis posted 615 assists this past season as a full-time setter for the first time and now has 989 career assists.

The latter student-athlete sits just 11 assists away from becoming the 11th player in Shawnee State volleyball history to accumulate 1,000 career assists.

Colling is a graduate of Philo High School — while Jenkins, Lewis and Wamsley were all teammates at and graduates (Class of 2022) of nearby Northwest High School.

All four student-athletes will be in consideration for CSC Academic All-America honors at the NAIA level.

The CSC Academic All-America teams will be announced by national officials on Jan. 9.