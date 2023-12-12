Bengals, Browning roll past Colts

Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown during the Bengals’ 34-14 win over Indianapolis on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Courtesy of Ryan Meyer | www.bengals.com

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Jake Browning threw for 275 yards, and completed 18 of 24 attempts with one touchdown, to lead Cincinnati to a 34-14 win over Indianapolis on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

For Browning, it was his second win of his career — and the second straight time he has orchestrated an offense that has put more than 30 points on the board in back-to-back games.

The win keeps the playoff hopes alive for the Joe Burrow-less Bengals (7-6).

“Momentum carries you throughout the season at some point and we’re finally over .500,” Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton said after the win. “(We are) in the thick of the playoff race. We’ve got to take it one game at a time, but we like where we’re at.”

The Bengals jumped out to a 7-0 lead with 6:31 to go in the first quarter — when Browning connected with Chase Brown on a screen pass that turned into a 54-yard touchdown, highlighted by a cutback move into the end zone.

“He’s done a great job controlling what he can control,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Brown, who finished the game with 80 yards receiving with one TD and 25 yards rushing. “He’s shown great attention to detail as a rookie with what we’re asking him to handle.”

On the scoring play, Brown was clocked at 22.05 miles per hour — second only to D.K. Metcalf of Seattle, who was clocked at 22.23 mph.

“We have learned that he is fast,” Taylor added.

Cincinnati put another score on the board with 10:18 to go in the half — when running back Joe Mixon plowed into the end zone from one yard out.

The 11-play, 72-yard drive featured another screen pass, this time to Mixon who rumbled 46 yards to the Colts’ 16-yard line.

“That’s just Chase Brown and Joe Mixon,” Taylor added. “Ted (Karras) had a huge block on the nickel for Chase’s touchdown. A lot of guys got out in space and making defensive backs move out a little. Receivers did a good job selling it.”

The Colts (7-6) got back into the game and scored two touchdowns within 27 seconds to go into the break with the game tied at 14-14.

“That’s the way it goes sometimes going into the half,” Taylor said. “Either you have momentum, or you don’t. We didn’t have it, but everyone had their poise throughout. We rallied together knowing we had to set the tone with the ball to come out.”

On the first drive of the third quarter, Browning orchestrated a six-play, 75-yard drive — that featured a pass to Tee Higgins for 26 yards and an 11-yard TD pass to Tanner Hudson.

Browning said that opening drive was vital to winning the game.

“Very important just because I felt like they probably had the momentum,” he said. “I don’t really feel that that much as the game’s going on. I don’t know if maybe I’m the outlier there, but I just feel like the more I focus on my job and holding my attention to each play and executing each play how I’m supposed to, that’s kind of when I play my best.”

Higgins finished the game with 72 yards on four catches.

“It feels good to get the ‘W’ for our fans,” Higgins said. “You know you’ve got to make sure The Jungle fans are happy.”

On the next drive, Browning powered into the end zone to make the score 28-14 — capping off an 11-play, 71-yard drive that featured a Higgins grab for 46 yards.

Kicker Evan McPherson added two field goals in the final quarter to put the game away at 34-14.

“We have to play disciplined, protect the football and different guys have to step up in different moments,” Taylor added. “A lot of guys stepped up and that’s what you need at this point in the season.”

The Bengals will host Minnesota at 1 p.m. on Saturday.