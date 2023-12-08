OSU’s balanced scoring leads to victory over Miami (Ohio)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 15 points, Zed Key had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Ohio State beat Miami (Ohio) 84-64 on Wednesday night.

Ohio State (8-1) is off to its best start since winning 11 of 12 games in the 2019-20 season.

The Buckeyes have the longest active win streak in the Big Ten against unranked non-conference opponents at 31 — dating to November of 2018.

Bruce Thornton had 14 points, Jamison Battle scored 13, Dale Bonner 11 and Evan Mahaffey 10 for Ohio State, which has won six consecutive games since its 73-66 loss to No. 17 Texas A&M on Nov. 10.

Ohio State made nine 3-pointers and went 19 of 25 from the free-throw line.

The Buckeyes also outrebounded Miami 40-29.

Darweshi Hunter scored 15 points, Ryan Mabrey added 13 and Jaquel Morris had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Miami (4-4).

Miami was ahead 13-12 but never led again.

The RedHawks got as close a nine, 42-33, in the second half before Ohio State scored nine of the next 11 points.

The Buckeyes led by as many as 26, 73-47, with 5:15 left.

Ohio State, coming off an 84-74 win over Minnesota on Sunday in the Big Ten opener, travels to play Penn State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes don’t play again at home until Dec. 21 against New Orleans.