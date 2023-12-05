Copley scores 35, but Greenup gets by Valley

Valley senior Jace Copley (13) buries a first half three-pointer during the Indians’ season-opening road trip to Greenup County on Friday night. Copley led all scorers with 35 points on 14 field goals and 3-of-3 free throws. Courtesy of Caden Holmes Greenup County senior Eli Adkins (4) scored a team-high 31 points during the Musketeers’ 71-60 win over visiting Valley on Friday night. Courtesy of Caden Holmes

LLOYD, Ky. — The Greenup County Musketeers used a 40-point second half to propel them to a 71-60 win over visiting Valley on Friday night.

It was a season-opening road trip for the Indians to The Greenhouse, while the Musketeers earned their first win to improve to 1-2.

“Really proud of the effort,” Valley coach Craig Tackett said. “That young, inexperienced group didn’t let nerves get to us at all. They came in battled, fought and played extremely hard.”

Valley trailed Greenup 31-28 entering the halftime break, before the Musketeers posted a pair of 20-point frames in the second half.

Tackett believed that if his team was able to hit 60 on the scoreboard, they would be in a good position to earn the win.

Trailing by four points entering the final quarter, the Indians — which returned just one starter in Jace Copley from last year’s sectional title team — hung with the Musketeers through much of the game.

Greenup led by as many as nine points in the first half, before Valley cut its deficit to three at the break.

“Our focus tonight was to come in and guard and rebound, and at times we struggled with that. It’s hard to give up 71 and win a basketball game,” Tackett said. “But those are things we can clean up, get to work on cleaning up the boards and defending a little better.”

It was an efficient night on the offensive end for both sides, particularly for their star seniors.

Valley’s Copley led all scorers with 35 points coming on 14 field goals (four three-pointers), and a 3-of-3 night at the charity stripe.

He is a two-time all-Southeast District honoree (from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association), including as a first-teamer in Division III last year.

Greenup County senior Eli Adkins finished with 31 points to lead the Musketeers, 25 of which came in the first 24 minutes.

Chase Davis reached double figures for the Indians with 11 points, Christian Copen had seven points, Parker Lute scored five, and Brenden Vice added two.

Greenup put three scorers in double figures, including Bryson Chandley who scored 13 points and Bradley Adkins who finished with 11.

“Jace is an excellent player, and I think he proved that tonight,” Tackett said. “Other than him, we’ve got a lot of inexperience. Only one other kid who had started a varsity game before tonight, so a lot of things were different.”

Valley travels to Symmes Valley on Friday night — seeking its first win in a non-league contest.

* * *

Valley 12 16 19 13 — 60

Greenup Co. 18 13 20 20 — 71

VALLEY 60 (0-1)

Chase Davis 4 0-0 11, Christian Copen 3 1-1 7, Parker Lute 2 0-0 5, Jace Copley 14 3-3 35, Brenden Vice 1 0-0 2, Jaylen Bender 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 4-4 60; Three-point field goals: 8 (Jace Copley 4, Chase Davis 3, Parker Lute 1)

GREENUP COUNTY 71 (1-2)

Kasey Gammon 1 2-2 5, Bradley Adkins 3 3-4 11, Bryson Chandley 6 1-1 13, Cohen Underwood 2 0-0 4, Eli Adkins 10 7-7 31, RJ Veach 0 0-0 0, Ethan Gibson 1 2-2 5, Gavin Herrington 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 24 15-16 71; Three-point field goals: 8 (Eli Adkins 4, Bradley Adkins 2, Kasey Gammon and Ethan Gibson 1 apiece)