Thornton scores 25 to lead OSU to win over CMU

COLUMBUS (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 25 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring, and Ohio State beat visiting Central Michigan 88-61 on Wednesday night.

Felix Okpara added 14 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State (6-1).

Jamison Battle scored 12 points and Roddy Gayle Jr. and Devin Royal each had 11.

Ohio State never trailed and pulled away on a 15-7 surge to end the first half for a 41-29 advantage.

Thornton scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and made three 3-pointers, and Okpara put up 10 points as the Buckeyes shot 15 of 27 (56-percent) by the break.

Ohio State opened the second half on a 20-2 run, and had a 30-point lead with 12:18 remaining.

Jemal Davis scored 15 points to lead Central Michigan (2-5).

Brian Taylor and Paul McMillan IV added 12 points apiece.

The Buckeyes were coming off winning the Emerald Coast Classic, beating then-No. 17 Alabama and topping Santa Clara 86-56 in the championship game.

Ohio State will look for its sixth straight win on Sunday — in the Big Ten opener against Minnesota at home.