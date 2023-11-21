Give your holiday guests ‘pumpkin’ to talk about

Nothing evokes the spirit of the holidays more powerfully than the hearty aroma of seasonal dishes and treats.

To help you share in the joy, nostalgia and tastes of the season, while making meaningful new memories, the McCormick brand is putting twists on classic favorites with its recent release of a limited-edition collection of holiday-themed doughnut bites in partnership with Dough Doughnuts. As part of this reinvention of classic holiday dishes, they’re sharing their Pumpkin Pie Spice Doughnut recipe inspired by the collection, so you can give guests “pumpkin” to talk about. Incorporating McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice into the dough and filling, these homemade doughnuts are topped with a pumpkin glaze and mouthwatering cinnamon pecan streusel for an extra-sweet finish.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 24

Ingredients:

Dough:

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/3 cup sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 2 teaspoons instant yeast

• 1 tablespoon McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice

• 1 egg

• 3/4 cup milk

• 4 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1 teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

• 6 cups peanut oil or vegetable shortening, for frying

Filling:

• 1 cup pumpkin puree

• 1/2 cup canned vanilla frosting

• 1 teaspoon McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

Glaze:

• 3 tablespoons pumpkin puree

• 2 cups confectioners’ sugar

• 1 tablespoon water

Topping:

• 1 cup finely chopped pecans

• 2 tablespoons light brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon McCormick Ground Cinnamon

Instructions:

1. For the dough, whisk flour, sugar, salt, yeast and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk egg, milk, melted butter and vanilla. Add wet ingredients to flour mixture, mixing until dough comes together. Mix until well blended and dough begins to pull away from bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest 5 minutes. Turn dough out onto lightly-floured surface. Knead 6 to 8 minutes until dough forms a smooth, soft ball. (Or use stand mixer on low speed 6-8 minutes.)

2. Spray large bowl with no-stick cooking spray. Place dough ball in bowl. Spray lightly with no-stick cooking spray. Cover with plastic wrap. Store in warm, draft-free place to rise until doubled in size, about 1.5-2 hours.

3. Meanwhile, whisk all filling ingredients in medium bowl until well blended. Transfer to piping bag fitted with small tip. Refrigerate until ready to fill doughnuts.

4. Whisk all glaze ingredients in small bowl until smooth; set aside. Mix all topping ingredients in separate small bowl; set aside.

5. Once dough has doubled in size, transfer to lightly-floured surface. Knead 2 minutes to work out large air bubbles, sprinkling with additional flour as needed if dough is sticky. Roll out dough into large circle, about 1/2-inch thick. Cut out doughnut shapes using a 2-inch round cutter, re-rolling scraps as needed. Place doughnuts on lightly-floured rimmed baking sheet. Spray plastic wrap with no-stick cooking spray and cover doughnuts. Return doughnuts to a warm, draft-free place to rise 30 minutes to 1 hour, or until dough is proofed and puffy.

6. Meanwhile, fill large, deep skillet with 2 inches of oil. Heat to 350 degrees F. Working in batches of four to six, carefully place doughnuts in hot oil. Fry 2 minutes per side, until golden brown and puffed. Remove with tongs or slotted spoon; place on wire rack lined with paper towels. Cool completely.

7. Poke a hole in the side of each doughnut, using a wooden skewer or small paring knife, being careful not to poke all the way through. Pipe filling into opening, dividing evenly among doughnuts. Dip top of each doughnut in glaze, allowing excess to drip off, then immediately dip in pecan topping. Turn right side up and place on wire rack to set. Serve immediately.

This holiday season, let flavor and spice bring family and friends together, and transform your ordinary moments into extraordinary memories.