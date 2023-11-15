OHSAA releases football state semifinal bracket pairings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the bracket pairings for next week’s football state semifinal games.

The geography of the schools involved in each region is the primary factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired in the state semifinals.

A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into the state semifinal bracket pairings.

Pairings for Friday’s (Nov. 17) regional finals are included below.

Locations for the state semifinals will be announced on Saturday (Nov. 18) following the regional finals Friday night (Nov. 17).

OHSAA Football State

Semifinal Bracket Pairings

Division IV — Friday, Nov. 24

Region 13 vs. Region 14 at TBA

Region 15 vs. Region 16 at TBA

Division IV Regional Finals — Friday, Nov. 17

Region 13 — 1 Canton South (13-0) vs. 6 Struthers (10-3) at Tallmadge Larry Bagnoli Stadium

Region 14 — 1 Sandusky Perkins (12-0) vs. 2 Cleveland Glenville (10-2) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

Region 15 — 1 Steubenville (12-1) vs. 2 Sheridan (12-1) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium

Region 16 — 4 Kettering Alter (10-3) vs. 6 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-1) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division V — Friday, Nov. 24

Region 17 vs. Region 19 at TBA

Region 18 vs. Region 20 at TBA

Division V Regional Finals — Friday, Nov. 17

Region 17 — 1 Perry (13-0) vs. 2 South Range (12-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 18 — 1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 6 Coldwater (12-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Region 19 — 4 Harvest Prep (11-1) vs. 7 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Athens High School Joe Burrow Stadium

Region 20 — 1 Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 Waynesville (11-2) at Springboro Watkins Stadium

Division VI — Friday, Nov. 24

Region 21 vs. Region 23 at TBA

Region 22 vs. Region 24 at TBA

Division VI Regional Finals — Friday, Nov. 17

Region 21 — 1 Kirtland (12-1) vs. 3 Mogadore (10-2) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

Region 22 — 1 Columbus Grove (11-2) vs. 2 Bluffton (12-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 23 — 1 Garaway (13-0) vs. 2 West Jefferson (12-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 24 — 2 Versailles (11-2) vs 8 Anna (8-5) Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII — Friday, Nov. 24

Region 26 vs. Region 28 at TBA

Region 25 vs. Region 27 at TBA

Division VII Regional Finals — Friday, Nov. 17

Region 25 — 1 Dalton (11-1) vs. 2 Danville (13-0) at Dover Crater Stadium

Region 26 — 5 Patrick Henry (11-2) vs. 6 McComb (11-2) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 27 — 1 Meigs Eastern (12-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (10-3) at Vincent Warren Warrior Stadium

Region 28 — 1 Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2 Ansonia (13-0) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium

TICKETS

Tickets for all playoff games are available on Mondays at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Information regarding state championship game tickets are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/tickets-now-on-sale-for-ohsaa-football-state-championships

ABOUT NEUTRAL SITES

Neutral sites receive a hosting stipend from the OHSAA and also keep revenue from concessions, parking, 50-50 raffles and program sales.

In addition, the OHSAA pays for the officials.

Of note, a team’s regional seed, state rank and overall record do not factor into the decisions on neutral site locations.

Without schools being willing to host games, the OHSAA would not be able to use neutral sites.

Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and rarely can a site be found that is exactly halfway between the two schools.

Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.

