Bears bully Harriers in opener

PORTSMOUTH — Winning one’s home opener is always sweet.

However, doing so in convincing fashion only adds to the icing that’s already laid out on the cake.

The Shawnee State University women’s basketball team (2-1) put four players in double figures, took off to an 8-0 advantage en route to ultimately establishing a 20-6 first-quarter lead, and shot 44.6-percent from the field while holding the Miami-Hamilton Harriers to just 23-percent shooting likewise — in a 91-45 victory on Thursday evening at Waller Gymnasium in Portsmouth.

Quick Facts

In notching its 91-point tally on Thursday, SSU matched its highest single-game point total in the DeWayne Burroughs era — and posted its largest margin of victory until Burroughs in the 46-point triumph.

The Bears dominated every aspect of the contest in doing so, as Shawnee State outrebounded Miami-Hamilton by a plus-22 margin (51-29), held the Harriers to 21-percent shooting from three-point range, and posted 18 assists to Miami-Hamilton’s six.

The Bears also forced 22 Harrier turnovers, which directly led to 27 Shawnee State points.

Shawnee State also held significant edges by doubling up Miami-Hamilton in points in the paint (28-14) and in second-chance points (19-12).

Deaver, Johnson spark

efforts of second unit

Shawnee State, which jumped out to an 8-0 advantage through the first 3:52 of the contest, had its lead cut to an 8-3 margin by the Harriers — but got no closer thanks in large part to the efforts of Shawnee State freshman lead guard Lexi Deaver.

Upon being inserted into the game with the second group at the 4:31 mark of the opening quarter, Deaver proceeded to light up the net in a big way, scoring nine consecutive Shawnee State points over a span of 1:53 — including an old-fashioned three-point play sandwiched between two long-range bombs.

Fellow freshman and off-guard Amiya Latham’s three-pointer with 12 seconds remaining in the opening quarter solidified SSU’s double-digit advantage for the rest of the evening.

For the game, Deaver – a local product from nearby Portsmouth West – ultimately matched senior wing Teyarra Johnson with a team-high 15 points, with the former supplying each of her 15 tallies in the opening half.

Deaver also posted team-highs of five assists and three steals, helping set the table for the Bears — both offensively and defensively.

Johnson, meanwhile, helped build on SSU’s 47-15 halftime advantage by scoring 10 of her 15 points in the second half.

The Dayton product, along with Deaver, combined to go 10-of-15 from the field — including a blistering 7-of-10 from long distance.

Steele, Latham add to impressive

outing by freshmen class

The previously-mentioned Latham, along with Cincinnati product Jariah Steele, also showed up a big way.

Steele posted a well-balanced effort, with a seven-point opening half and an additional six points in the second set of stanzas —en route to 13 tallies and six rebounds.

Latham scored her remaining nine points in the second half, going 4-of-12 from long range —but ultimately posting 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in all.

Additional

Cianna Gloster’s nine points and nine rebounds, Emily Maynard’s eight points and eight rebounds, Chianne Gloster’s six points and six rebounds, and Maelynn Howell’s eight rebounds and five points led a well-balanced effort from top-to-bottom for Shawnee State, which also got big contributions from Markayla Holland (eight points) and Sanya Gregory (two steals).

Howell, like Deaver, was a standout at West.

No player played less than 18 minutes or more than 22 tallies in the contest.

With the victory, the Shawnee State women will turn their attention to a non-conference road bout at Simmons (Ky.) on Saturday.

The contest against the Louisville-based program, which will be a women’s and men’s doubleheader, starts at 1 p.m. — with the women preceding the men in action.

