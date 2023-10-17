SPORTS SCOREBOARD — October 14-18
Saturday, Oct. 14
Volleyball
Division II Sectional Quarterfinals
(16) Waverly def. (17) Hillsboro 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19
(15) Gallia Academy def. (18) Washington Court House 25-22, 25-18, 25-22
(14) McClain def. (19) River Valley 25-8, 25-15, 25-23
Division IV Sectional Quarterfinals
(16) Manchester def. (17) East 25-7, 25-7, 25-8
Boys Soccer
Minford 2, Valley 1
Monday, Oct. 16
Volleyball
Division II Sectional Semifinals
(1) Sheridan def. (16) Waverly 25-15, 15-11, 25-12
(8) Logan Elm def. (9) Miami Trace 27-25, 25-23, 14-25, 18-25, 15-10
(4) Marietta def. (13) Vinton County 25-20, 25-13, 25-11
(5) Warren def. (12) Jackson 25-11, 25-11, 25-15
(2) Unioto def. (15) Gallia Academy 25-9, 25-20, 25-14
(7) Fairfield Union def. (10) Fairland 25-19, 25-15, 25-15
(3) Circleville def. (14) McClain 25-14, 25-10, 25-12
(6) New Lexington def. (11) Athens 25-12, 25-2, 25-11
Division IV Sectional Semifinals
(1) Southern def. (16) Manchester 25-12, 25-11, 25-11
(9) Meigs Eastern def. (8) Pike Eastern 26-24, 25-20, 25-21
(4) Trimble def. (13) New Boston 25-6, 25-4, 25-6
(12) Paint Valley def. (5) Whiteoak 25-23, 25-16, 25-17
(2) Notre Dame def. (15) South Gallia 25-14, 25-9, 25-6
(7) Symmes Valley def. (10) Green 25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14
(3) Western def. (14) Clay 25-22, 25-14, 25-16
(6) Waterford def. (11) Miller 25-15, 25-8, 25-13
Boys Soccer
Division II Sectional Semifinals
(16) Westfall 4, (17) Logan Elm 3
(20) Sheridan 4, (13) Circleville 2
(12) Miami Trace 8, (21) Piketon 0
(15) McClain 7, (18) Waverly 0
(14) Alexander 7, (19) New Lexington 0
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Volleyball
Division III Sectional Semifinals
(25) Wellston at (24) Lynchburg-Clay
(30) Rock Hill at (19) Federal Hocking
(31) Oak Hill at (18) Meigs
(26) Crooksville at (23) West Union
(29) Belpre at (20) Valley
(32) Eastern Brown at (17) Northwest
(27) Coal Grove at (22) Piketon
(28) Ironton at (21) Portsmouth
Boys Soccer
Division III Sectional Semifinals
(17) New Boston at (16) Rock Hill
(20) Wellston at (13) West Union
(18) Eastern Brown at (15) Belpre
(19) Western at (14) Chesapeake
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Volleyball
Division II Sectional Finals
(8) Logan Elm at (1) Sheridan, 7 p.m.
(5) Warren at (4) Marietta, 7 p.m.
(7) Fairfield Union at (2) Unioto, 7 p.m.
(6) New Lexington at (3) Circleville, 7 p.m.
Division IV Sectional Finals
(9) Meigs Eastern at (1) Southern, 7 p.m.
(12) Paint Valley at (4) Trimble, 7 p.m.
(7) Symmes Valley at (2) Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
(6) Waterford at (3) Western, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Division II Sectional Finals
(16) Westfall at (1) Marietta, 6 p.m.
(9) Warren at (8) Minford, 7:30 p.m.
(20) Sheridan at (4) Unioto, 6 p.m.
(12) Miami Trace at 5) Zane Trace, 6 p.m.
(15) McClain at (4) Athens, 6 p.m.
(10) Fairland at (7) Jackson, 6 p.m.
(14) Alexander at (3) Fairfield Union, 6 p.m.
(11) Hillsboro at (6) Gallia Academy, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Division III Sectional Finals
(16) Chesapeake at (1) Lynchburg-Clay, 6 p.m.
(9) South Point at (8) Alexander, 6 p.m.
(13) Northwest at (4) Wheelersburg, 6 p.m.
(12) Southeastern at (5) North Adams, 6 p.m.
(15) Piketon at (2) Fairfield, 6 p.m.
(10) Westfall at (7) Eastern Brown, 5 p.m.
(14) Peebles at (3) Minford, 5:30 p.m.
(11) Zane Trace at (6) Rock Hill, 6 p.m.