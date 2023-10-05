OHSAA releases weekly football computer ratings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday.

The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 22, when 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs.

This week’s complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2023/2023HarbinReportWeek7.pdf

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings.

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

The football page at www.OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated.

The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 3, 2023 (Entering Week 8)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report on Oct. 22 will qualify for the playoffs

Division IV

Region 15 – 1. Thornville Sheridan (7-0) 18.9571, 2. Steubenville (6-1) 17.0789, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-2) 14.3929, 4. St. Clairsville (6-1) 12.746, 5. Newark Licking Valley (5-2) 11.7857, 6. Gallipolis Gallia Academy (6-1) 11.7551, 7. Circleville Logan Elm (6-1) 11.6143, 8. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-2) 10.9401, 9. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-2) 10.5786, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (5-2) 10.1, 11. McArthur Vinton County (6-1) 9.8795, 12. Cols. East (5-2) 9.2229, 13. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-1) 9.2, 14. Carrollton (4-3) 7.9714, 15. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-4) 7.5571, 16. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-3) 7.1071, 17. McConnelsville Morgan (4-3) 5.5143, 18. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-4) 4.5, 19. Johnstown (3-4) 3.7357, 20. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-4) 3.35

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-0) 21.2, 2. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 13.2214, 3. Cin. Taft (5-2) 12.1696, 4. Springfield Shawnee (6-1) 11.6571, 5. Chillicothe Unioto (6-1) 11.5357, 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-2) 10.5238, 7. Eaton (6-1) 10.2143, 8. Waverly (5-2) 9.8954, 9. Cin. Indian Hill (5-2) 8.9786, 10. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-2) 8.8163, 11. Urbana (6-1) 8.4863, 12. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-4) 8.2453, 13. Cleves Taylor (4-3) 7.9, 14. Washington C.H. Washington (3-4) 7.6857, 15. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-3) 7.5143, 16. Greenfield McClain (5-2) 7.1571, 17. Day. Dunbar (4-2) 6.9522, 18. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-3) 6.55, 19. Reading (4-3) 5.5143, 20. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (2-5) 3.0204

Division V

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (6-1) 15.051, 2. Proctorville Fairland (6-1) 14.9978, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 13.2135, 4. Portsmouth West (6-1) 13.0404, 5. Barnesville (7-0) 12.5649, 6. Zanesville West Muskingum (6-1) 12.5429, 7. Gahanna Cols. Academy (7-0) 11.7857, 8. Heath (5-2) 10, 9. Cols. Africentric (5-2) 8.5714, 10. Belmont Union Local (5-2) 8.4694, 11. South Point (4-3) 8.0051, 12. Utica (5-2) 7.5071, 13. Centerburg (4-3) 6.7071, 14. Portsmouth (4-3) 6.5571, 15. Worthington Christian (3-4) 6.2807, 16. Wheelersburg (3-3) 5.4522, 17. Minford (3-3) 5.3333, 18. New Lexington (3-4) 4.7714, 19. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-3) 4.6143, 20. Chesapeake (3-4) 4.4711

Division VI

Region 23 – 1. West Jefferson (7-0) 17.6214, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-0) 15.05, 3. Martins Ferry (5-2) 8.2214, 4. Galion Northmor (5-2) 7.75, 5. Beverly Fort Frye (4-2) 7.5601, 6. Nelsonville-York (6-1) 7.3124, 7. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-3) 6.8929, 8. Glouster Trimble (4-2) 6.7778, 9. Newcomerstown (5-2) 6.7714, 10. Marion Elgin (6-1) 6.2714, 11. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-3) 6.1857, 12. Howard East Knox (4-3) 6.1071, 13. Grandview Hts. (4-3) 5.35, 14. Johnstown Northridge (2-5) 4.3857, 15. Grove City Christian (4-3) 4.2, 16. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-4) 3.5357, 17. Loudonville (2-5) 3.4429, 18. Bellaire (3-4) 3.3932, 19. Mount Gilead (2-5) 2.9429, 20. Crooksville (3-4) 2.9

Region 24 – 1. Williamsburg (7-0) 16.4214, 2. Versailles (6-1) 12.3786, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-1) 12.0857, 4. Cin. Country Day (7-0) 10.4544, 5. West Liberty-Salem (6-1) 10.0071, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (6-1) 9.1571, 7. Anna (3-4) 5.8929, 8. New Paris National Trail (3-4) 4.6429, 9. Rockford Parkway (2-5) 4.15, 10. Harrod Allen East (2-5) 3.4929, 11. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-4) 3.4429, 12. New Lebanon Dixie (3-4) 2.6429, 13. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-4) 2.4735, 14. Cin. Deer Park (2-5) 2.1143, 15. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-5) 2.0429, 16. Lucasville Valley (1-6) 1.4509, 17. Troy Christian (2-5) 1.45, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-6) 1.3714, 19. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-6) 1.0429, 20t. Frankfort Adena (1-6) 1.0214

Division VII

Region 27 – 1. Reedsville Eastern (6-1) 10.1215, 2. Beaver Eastern (7-0) 8.8449, 3. Caldwell (6-1) 8.8429, 4. Hannibal River (4-2) 6.6212, 5. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (5-2) 6.2429, 6. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-2) 5.8333, 7. Beallsville (5-2) 5.4474, 8. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-3) 5.2437, 9. Waterford (5-2) 5.2357, 10. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-4) 4.0462, 11. Crown City South Gallia (5-2) 3.808, 12. Bridgeport (3-4) 3.7364, 13. Corning Miller (4-3) 3.0606, 14. Portsmouth Sciotoville East (2-4) 2.431, 15. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-5) 2.4, 16. Shadyside (2-5) 2.285, 17. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-4) 2.0037, 18. Racine Southern (1-6) 0.8535, 19 tie. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (1-6) 0.5, 19 tie. Franklin Furnace Green (1-6) 0.5