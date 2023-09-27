OHSAA releases weekly football computer ratings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday.

The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 22, when 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs.

This week’s complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2023/2023HarbinReportWeek6.pdf

There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings.

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

The football page at www.OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated.

The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 26, 2023 (Entering Week 7)

Division IV

Region 15 – 1. Thornville Sheridan (6-0) 14.4667, 2. Steubenville (5-1) 13.4811, 3. Circleville Logan Elm (6-0) 11.4167, 4. St. Clairsville (5-1) 10.5, 5. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-2) 9.8333, 6. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-1) 9.6, 7. Duncan Falls Philo (5-1) 9.2333, 8. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-1) 8.5333, 9. Gallipolis Gallia Academy (5-1) 8.4388, 10. Cols. East (5-1) 8.1338, 11. Newark Licking Valley (4-2) 7.8167, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-2) 7.7222, 13. McArthur Vinton County (5-1) 7.6869, 14. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-2) 6.9833, 15. Carrollton (3-3) 4.9667, 16. McConnelsville Morgan (3-3) 3.3167, 17. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-4) 3.15, 18. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-4) 2.9333, 19. Hebron Lakewood (2-4) 2.6667, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (2-4) 2.5667

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-0) 18.05, 2. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 12.1, 3. Springfield Shawnee (5-1) 10.55, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (5-1) 10.25, 5. Cin. Taft (4-2) 10.15, 6. Eaton (5-1) 8.3833, 7. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-3) 7.6167, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-2) 7.5556, 9. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-2) 7.45, 10. Waverly (4-2) 7.3611, 11. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (4-2) 7.2568, 12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-2) 6.55, 13. Washington C.H. Washington (3-3) 6.4667, 14. Cin. Indian Hill (4-2) 6.3667, 15. Reading (4-2) 5.9667, 16. Greenfield McClain (4-2) 5.85, 17. Cleves Taylor (3-3) 5.6167, 18. Urbana (5-1) 5.2626, 19. Day. Dunbar (3-2) 4.0742, 20. Batavia (2-4) 2.7833

Division V

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (5-1) 13.1591, 2. Proctorville Fairland (5-1) 11.899, 3. Zanesville West Muskingum (5-1) 11.5167, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-1) 11.4889, 5. Portsmouth West (5-1) 11.1717, 6. Gahanna Cols. Academy (6-0) 10.3167, 7. Barnesville (6-0) 9.7071, 8. Cols. Africentric (5-1) 8.65, 9. South Point (4-2) 7.4621, 10. Utica (5-1) 7.1167, 11. Belmont Union Local (4-2) 7.1088, 12. Heath (4-2) 6.8833, 13. Minford (3-2) 5.7667, 14. Centerburg (3-3) 5.6333, 15. Wheelersburg (3-3) 5.1288, 16. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-2) 5.0667, 17. Portsmouth (3-3) 5.05, 18. Chesapeake (3-3) 4.7449, 19. New Lexington(3-3) 4.2167, 20. Piketon (4-2) 3.9268

Division VI

Region 23 – 1. West Jefferson (6-0) 13.7333, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0) 11.6167, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (4-1) 8.075, 4. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-2) 7.3333, 5. Martins Ferry (4-2) 6.6667, 6. Marion Elgin (6-0) 6.4333, 7. Newcomerstown (4-2) 6.2667, 8. Glouster Trimble (3-2) 6.0444, 9. Nelsonville-York (5-1) 5.904, 10. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-2) 5.8167, 11. Howard East Knox (4-2) 5.6, 12. Galion Northmor (4-2) 5.5333, 13. Grandview Hts. (4-2) 5.35, 14. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-3) 3.8333, 15. Bellaire (3-3) 3.7146, 16. Grove City Christian (3-3) 3.6, 17. Loudonville (2-4) 3.2833, 18. Crooksville (3-3) 3.15, 19. Mount Gilead (2-4) 2.7833, 20. Johnstown Northridge (1-5) 2.7667

Region 24 – 1. Williamsburg (6-0) 12.8333, 2. Versailles (5-1) 10.2833, 3. West Liberty-Salem (6-0) 9.9, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-1) 9.6667, 5. Cin. Country Day (6-0) 9, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (5-1) 7.6, 7. Anna (3-3) 5.3167, 8. New Paris National Trail (3-3) 4.9167, 9. Rockford Parkway (2-4) 3.4667, 10. New Lebanon Dixie (3-3) 2.8939, 11. Cin. Deer Park (2-4) 2.3167, 12. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-3) 2.3091, 13. Harrod Allen East (1-5) 2.1833, 14. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (2-4) 1.95, 15. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-4) 1.7833, 16. Troy Christian (2-4) 1.6167, 17. Lucasville Valley (1-5) 1.55, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-5) 1.4667, 19. Arcanum (2-4) 1.1667, 20. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-5) 1.15

Division VII

Region 27 – 1. Reedsville Eastern (5-1) 8.7904, 2. Caldwell (6-0) 8.2667, 3. Beaver Eastern (6-0) 6.596, 4. Beallsville (5-1) 5.4956, 5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (4-2) 4.9596, 6. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (4-2) 4.65, 7. Hannibal River (3-2) 4.4727, 8. Waterford (4-2) 4.3167, 9. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-3) 3.9545, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (3-3) 3.3204, 11. Crown City South Gallia (4-2) 2.9405, 12. Portsmouth Sciotoville East (2-3) 2.65, 13. Shadyside (2-4) 2.4924, 14. Corning Miller (3-3) 2.4571, 15. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-3) 2.2775, 16. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-4) 2.2167, 17. Bridgeport (2-4) 1.25, 18. Racine Southern (1-5) 0.9369, 19. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (1-5) 0.5833, 19. Franklin Furnace Green (1-5) 0.5833