OHSAA spring sports divisional assignments & football updates

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the divisional breakdowns for the upcoming 2024 spring sports season — and also several football updates for schools that have closed, combined or withdrawn from 11-player football.

Football Division and Region Updates

On Sept. 10 each season, the OHSAA makes any needed updates to the football division and region assignments due to schools opening, closing or combining.

Changes this season include:

* Parma Senior High School and Parma Normandy High School were both initially assigned to Division II, Region 6. With Parma Senior now closed, Parma Normandy is moved up to Division I, Region 1. Of note, Parma Heights Valley Forge remains in Division II.

* In Division VII, Region 25, Sebring McKinley High School has been removed, as the school is now playing 8-player football.

2024 Spring Sports Divisional Assignments

The spring sports of softball and baseball utilize competitive balance data from the previous season, therefore new divisional breakdowns are calculated every year. The remaining spring sports — lacrosse, track and field, boys tennis and boys volleyball — do not utilize competitive balance data, and keep the same divisional breakdowns for two years at a time. The 2024 season will be the second year of the two-year enrollment cycle. Base enrollment data is provided by the Ohio Department of Education.

For the softball and baseball schools listed, only those schools that competed in the 2023 tournament are included, while the lacrosse school lists only include the schools that competed in the 2022 tournament. The track and field and boys tennis school lists only include those schools that had a full team compete in the 2022 tournament. Schools that did not compete, or only had individuals compete in the tournament, are not included — but their division assignment can be found on their school directory page.

The boys volleyball list includes school that were registered for the sport as of September 2022.

2024 Softball Divisions: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2024

2024 Baseball Divisions: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/2024-Baseball

2024 Track and Field Divisions (same as 2023): https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Track-Field/2024-Track-and-Field

2024 Boys Tennis (same as 2023): https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Tennis-Boys/2024-Boys-Tennis

Complete divisional breakdowns for all sports during the 2023-24 school year are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Divisional-Breakdowns-2023-24-School-Year

2023 FALL SPORTS TOURNAMENT DRAWS

Golf: Tournament Draw was Sept. 17; Sectional Tournaments begin Sept. 25

Girls Tennis: Tournament Draw is Sept. 23; Sectional Tournaments begin Oct. 2

Cross Country: Tournament Draw is Oct. 8; District Tournaments are Oct. 21

Soccer: Tournament Draw is Oct. 8; Sectional Tournaments begin Oct. 16

Girls Volleyball: Tournament Draw is Oct. 8; Sectional Tournaments begin Oct. 16

Football: Regional Playoffs Begin Oct. 27

Complete OHSAA 2023-24 Calendars: https://www.ohsaa.org/Calendar