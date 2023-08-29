OPSWA Week 2 Football Notebook

* Nelsonville-York’s Gavin Richards made 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups, forced a fumble and had one interception on defense, and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries on offense, in the Buckeyes’ 21-9 victory over Newark Catholic on Friday night.

* The Coal Grove Hornets allowed Lucasville Valley to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown on Saturday, then answered with the game’s final 52 points in a matter of 33 minutes —en route to a 52-6 victory. Kaden Murphy rushed 14 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns, and caught a 69-yard touchdown pass — plus had a two-point conversion run. Kaden Turner toted nine rushes for 69 yards and two touchdowns, and Gavin Gipson had four two-point conversion runs before his 4-yard touchdown run 30 seconds into the fourth quarter closed the scoring.

* Waverly senior running back Jase Hurd amassed 296 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries in the Tigers’ 42-28 victory over Zane Trace on Friday night. Hurd had a nine-and-a-half yards per carry average, and only had one carry of negative yardage —as he had 298 yards of positive rushing yardage.

* Ironton’s all-purpose standout Shaun Terry was named the Fighting Tigers’ Most Valuable Player in the team’s 35-14 victory over Jackson on Saturday night —in the nightcap of three games of the second annual Ironton Gridiron Classic. Terry first caught a 77-yard first-quarter touchdown pass, then rushed for two fourth quarter touchdowns of 51 and 52 yards. His first two TDs were the only plays of the Ironton possession, while his final score was the second play of a series. Terry also returned three punts for 41 yards and one kickoff for 24 yards, and defensively made five tackles with one pass breakup.

* Portsmouth West’s Mason Parker rushed for 138 yards and three second-half touchdowns on 16 carries, and made 18 tackles including one for loss with a fumble recovery on defense, in the Senators’ 31-14 victory over archrival Portsmouth on Friday night. Parker sprinted for scores of 44 and 45 yards as part of that TD hat trick, as the Senators scored the game’s final 24 points over the final 15 minutes and 28 seconds. West’s win was also the first time since 2017 in its series with Portsmouth that the home team has won. The road team had been victorious in all five meetings from 2018 thru 2022.

* Wheelersburg sophomore quarterback Braylon Rucker, making only his second career varsity start, completed 11-of-16 passes for 231 yards with one touchdown in the Pirates’ 20-17 victory over Cincinnati McNicholas on Friday night. He also completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to senior Devon Lattimore, who made six receptions for 103 yards —while fellow senior Creed Warren caught three passes for 104 yards.

* Piketon junior receiver Mason Thacker finished with five catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on an 86-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Luke Gullion in Piketon’s 34-0 win over Oak Hill. Piketon sophomore Gavin Blanton had pair of interceptions with 74 return yards, including a pick-6.

* All three winning teams in the second annual Ironton Gridiron Classic scored 35 points on Saturday. The host Fighting Tigers defeated Jackson 35-14, Hyattsville (Maryland) DeMatha Catholic beat Springfield 35-7, and Martinsburg (West Virginia) topped Clarkson North (Canada) 35-7.

* Ohio State committee Tavien St. Clair passed for 346 yards and three touchdowns, but Coldwater held on to defeat St. Clair’s Bellefontaine squad 28-25. The Coldwater win extended its home non-conference (including playoffs) winning streak to 21 straight games. The last non-conference home loss for Coldwater was to Kenton in 2013.

* Brian Cross won his first game as head coach of Teays Valley. The Vikings pulled away with a 21-point fourth quarter to defeat Logan 28-6. Cross, 71, who was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020, is in his 26th year as a head coach with previous stops at Canton McKinley, Grove City, Columbus Ready, Eastmoor Academy, Olentangy Orange and Pymatuning Valley. He has a 249-147 career record. The Vikings were aided by a scoop-and-score touchdown from Brody Mann and a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown by Weston Gray.

* Patrick Henry coach Bill Inselmann achieved a career milestone on Friday night, earning his 250th career win when the Patriots beat Wayne Trace 34-12. Inselmann quarterbacked Patrick Henry to the playoffs in 1977. He has taken the program to the playoffs 20 more times as head coach, capped by a Division V state championship in 2005.

* Springfield Northwestern High School quarterback Reid Smith threw for four touchdown passes as the Warriors beat Springfield Greenon 34-0 on Friday night at Taylor Field in Springfield. The victory came three days after a Northwestern elementary school bus that carried 52 students and one driver overturned in a crash involving an oncoming vehicle, leaving one student dead and dozens of others injured. Northwestern first-year head coach Lance Lambert also earned the first coaching victory of his career.