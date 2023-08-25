McDERMOTT — Northwest’s Caiman Adkins amassed the golden goal, as the host Mohawks edged visiting Valley 1-0 on Tuesday — in a non-league boys soccer match at Northwest’s Roy Rogers Field.

Adkins got the game’s only point with around 15 minutes remaining.

With the win, Northwest raised its record to 2-0, having defeated Portsmouth 10-1 exactly a week earlier.

Against the archrival Indians, playing their season opener on Tuesday, Northwest was —as anticipated —involved in a hotly-contested affair which went down to the wire.

“It was a hard-fought game from both teams. I thought Valley came out with a great gameplan. We had some chances early to change the game that we didn’t convert on, giving them more and more confidence as the game went on. We definitely didn’t play up to our standards, but I give Valley a lot of credit, they came to play. It’s a good win for us early on,” said veteran Northwest coach Josh Keeney. “Hopefully this gives us some momentum going into SOC II play.”

Speaking of the SOC II, Northwest won over Waverly on Thursday night —a 10-1 rolling of the Tigers.

The Mohawks now travel to Minford on Tuesday night, as the Falcons (2-0-1, 0-0-1 SOC II) are the defending division champions with Wheelersburg (3-0-0, 2-0-0 SOC II).

First touch is set for 7 p.m.

Minford and West tied 1-1 on Thursday night in the Falcons’ league opener —after Wheelersburg shut out West 8-0.

Valley, meanwhile, ventures to two SOC II foes for non-league tilts next —at Minford on Saturday night (7 p.m. first touch) and at South Webster (1-1-0, 1-1-0 SOC II) on Tuesday night (6 p.m. first touch).

