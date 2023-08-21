The 2023 Valley Indians football team Courtesy of Patrick Phillips of Glory Days Photography

LUCASVILLE — Second-year head coach of the Valley Indians football program Nolan Crabtree is pleased with the work ethic his youthful team has shown in the early-season practices and camps they’ve had prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Valley’s roster consists of 33 players — two seniors in Gabe Neely and Aidan Bender, eight juniors, 13 sophomores, and 10 freshmen.

“Great so far. We’re healthy, putting the work in. It’s a year where we’re trying to get a lot of guys their first varsity run at things,” Crabtree said, at Valley’s preseason media day. “Lot of work to be put in, we’re healthy, the kids have been working hard in the weightroom all offseason and the last few weeks during team camp. It’s a building-block year, laying the foundation for what we can do the next few years. We have very talented players, but low on experience and where they’re at age-wise. It’s going to benefit them down the road. I’m excited to watch their growth this year.”

Returning players for the Indians which saw significant playing time include sophomore running back Gabe McNeil, junior wide receivers Aidan Waughtel, Jaekyn Ridout and Brenden Vice, junior linebacker Zach Whitt, and junior linemen Ryan Clark and Tristan Wood.

“Gabe McNeil was a freshman last year, he was a big-time contributor and he’s now a sophomore,” Crabtree said. “Junior Aidan Waughtel who was one of our receivers last year. Jaekyn Ridout a starting slot receiver last year who returns. Brenden Vice another receiver who missed last season as a sophomore, back as a junior. Zach Whitt was a starting defensive player for us. Offensive line we don’t have any returners, so it’s a new group of five up front. On the defensive side of the ball, Ryan Clark and Tristan Wood saw significant playing time on the line last year.”

Valley turns to sophomore Carson Powell to take over at the quarterback position.

Powell played sparingly in varsity action a season ago during his freshman campaign, but has the tools to be a successful gunslinger for the Indians, Crabtree believes.

“Sophomore Carson Powell, great pitcher on the baseball team who has a cannon of an arm. He got in a few varsity games last year, threw a couple of touchdowns in varsity action. He just doesn’t have a lot of football experience, starting playing in eighth grade. With the type of arm he has, wanted to make him a quarterback. He’s done a good job and has some learning to do when it comes to reading defenses, but there’s not a throw he can’t make.”

Valley opened its season with a road trip to Portsmouth in their annual week-one meeting.

They Indians host Coal Grove and Piketon in weeks two and three, before traveling to Waverly in week four to kick off their SOC II schedule.

The Indians will host Wheelersburg in week five, travel to league newcomer Northwest in week six, before hosting West and Oak Hill in weeks seven and eight.

Valley will travel to Grandview Heights in week nine in non-league play, before finishing its season on the road at Minford in week 10.