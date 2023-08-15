The 2023 GBC Bat Cats Submitted photos The 2023 GBC Bat Cats Submitted photos

GRAYSON, Ky. — Congratulations goes out to the 9-and-under GBC Bat Cats Blue, for winning their World Series Championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Bat Cats went 6-1 on the week, and played outstanding baseball, earning the tournament’s top seed.

In the quarterfinals, GBC Blue defeated the Seacoast Pirates from New Hampshire, winning 14-1.

In the semifinals, GBC defeated the Chicago Heat from Illinois, winning 9-4 on the strength of defense in clutch situations.

Against Team Elite from Philadelphia (Pa.) in the championship game, GBC answered Elite’s opening-inning three runs with the final 11 all unanswered.

The Bat Cats scored once in the second and third innings, then took the lead with three more runs in the fourth —and finally the final six points in the fifth.

The 9U Youth World Series championship was the Bat Cats’ 10th of the season, as they finished with a record of 52-7-1.

They also had the number-one Kentucky AAA Team Points ranking from USSSA, and the number-three Kentucky AAA Team Power ranking.

Among the Bat Cats’ roster are Greyson Hollar from Wheelersburg and Grayson Merrill from Green.

The four coaches include Derrick Jordan, Jarred Seasor, Virgil Vanover and Chris Williams.