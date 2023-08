Kam VanDeusen (left) and Korbin Gillum (right) won the Tri-State Junior Golf Tour’s Player of the Year honors for the 7-9 age division. Submitted photo

BELLEFONTE, Ky. — At Bellefonte Country Club outside of Ashland, the 2023 Tri-State Junior Golf Tour wrapped up its summer matches.

The Tour also honored their Players of the Year at their final match — including Portsmouth’s Kamden VanDeusen, who won the award for the 7-9 age division.

VanDeusen shared the award with Korbin Gillum, who placed first at Bellefonte CC with a round of 43.

VanDeusen finished his final match of the summer with a score of 50.