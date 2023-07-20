Entrepreneurs in Pike County’s Ignite Appalachia Pitch Competition recently pitched their business ventures to a panel of judges at the OSU Endeavor Center. Competitors, from left, Kim Baker, Michelle Teeters, Samantha Emler Walls, Donna Corcoran, Angelina Kelley, Khayta Diongue, Jennifer Buckler, Lesha Malone and Lisa Chamberlin. Submitted photo

PIKETON, OH— For seven weeks, local entrepreneurs have been preparing for a business competition in Pike County to help them grow and expand. Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) partnered with the Economic & Community Development Institute (ECDI), the Women’s Business Center of Central Appalachia and OSU Small Business Development Center to select the top three businesses in Pike County’s Ignite Appalachia Pitch Competition. The winners split a $10,000 prize.

During the competition, entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges.

“Helping small businesses and increasing economic activity by creating jobs or expanding an operation in the four-county area where our employees live is what our program is all about,” said FBP Community Commitment Chair Tim Poe.

First place went to The Marina Grill, a food truck business that offers lake-side seating near Lake White in Waverly.

“This was an amazing program and team,” Angelina Kelley, owner, said. “Pike County residents have some great new businesses in the works.”

Cedar Hill Creations, which specializes in handmade pottery, quilting, and signature photography, won second place.

“We are honored and thrilled to have been part of the competition,” Michelle Teeters, owner, said. “As a small business owner, there are opportunities to face a variety of challenges. This will help us optimize our creative space. We wish our new-found friends the very best in their pursuits and are thankful to FBP, ECDI and the OSU Small Business Development Center for making this possible.”

Khayta Diongue with KD Photography & Film won third place.

As part of Fluor-BWXT’s community commitment, significant economic investments are being made in the region through FBP’s partnership with the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio, also known as JEDISO. The goal is to create and retain jobs for a sustainable and strong economy in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. Since 2011, FBP has provided more than $4.8 million dollars in economic grants—creating and retaining approximately 2,500 jobs in the four-county region.

For information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.