To learn more about upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com. Submitted photo

Shawnee State University’s Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) has announced the lineup for the 2023-2024 VRCFA Performing Arts Series. Beginning in early September, the series features eight shows, all to be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater.

“These shows will transport you to an array of worlds, all right here in our beloved Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, in the way that only the best of arts and culture can,” said Dr. Stanley Workman Jr., Artistic Director of the VRCFA.

The series will open on Sept. 14, 2023 with MOIPEI – a dynamic musical set of triplet sisters from Kenya. Next will be a performance of “Mesmerizing Magic” by magician and illusionist Jason Hudy just in time for Halloween on Oct. 24, 2023. On Nov. 6, 2023, the Connection Trio will travel from Brazil to share their love of original compositions and reinterpretations of Brazilian music classics. A past favorite, Celtic Angels, will return to the VRCFA for a holiday show, Celtic Angels Christmas, on Dec. 5, 2023.

Broadway kicks off 2024 with “The Cher Show”, a musical that shares smash hits of Cher in her over six decades of stardom, on Jan. 25, 2024. With moves like the Jackson 5 and the energy of Bruno Mars, Uptown will join us for a Valentine’s Day show on Feb. 14, 2024. The Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra will join the VRCFA to present their show “Sinatra Sings, Basie Swings” on Mar. 22, 2024. Wrapping up this year’s series is another Broadway show, “Little Women”, an American Classic based on Louisa May Alcott’s life story on Apr. 24, 2024.

“The experience of live theatre is irreplaceable, as we have all learned over these past few years,” said. Dr. Workman. “I welcome you to join us and experience it all again and again.”

Past subscribers can renew their subscriptions and preferred seating until Jul. 21. Renewals can be completed by mail, over the phone with the McKinley Box Office, or online at www.vrcfa.com. New subscribers can purchase full series subscriptions starting Jul. 24, while public tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 1.