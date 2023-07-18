Sharon Hughes Staff columnist File photo This is a picture of Patricia Nichols’ southern grape salad.

Hello, I hope very one had a great Fourth of July. My friend Patricia Nichols posted a grape salad that looked so good I just happened to have all the ingredients as I made a fruit tray for the 4th and now I can use it for this luscious grape salad and it’s so easy.

I love this kind of recipe. This is a must try. You won’t regret it. Enjoy.

SOUTHERN GRAPE SALAD

Ingredients

16 oz. sour cream

16 oz. cream cheese

1 cup sugar

Couple squirts of pure vanilla

Approx. 4 lbs. green seedless grapes

Approx. 4 lbs. red seedless grapes

Maybe 4 cups pecans

1 quart strawberries

Directions

1. Blend cream cheese and sugar together, then add sour cream and vanilla.

2. Fold in all other ingredients making sure to coat evenly. Save a little fruit and pecans for garnishing.

Note — When I do this for me, I use the low fat sour cream and cream cheese. I also use Splenda. You can use any other fruits you want. (If you use apples, be sure to do a lemon juice/water bath on them first.) You can also sprinkle with brown sugar.

