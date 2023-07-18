Mary Sexton Austin Sexton Mischa Williams Delaquan Myers Derrick Hutchinson

PORTSMOUTH- Portsmouth Police Chief, Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman announced that two Portsmouth, Ohio residents and three out of town residents have been arrested on drug and weapon offenses resulting from an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

On July 17th task force officers assisted by Portsmouth P.D. SWAT executed a narcotics related search warrant. The search warrant was executed at the residence of 53-year-old Mary Sexton and 27-year-old Austin Sexton.

During a search of the residence and individuals’ personal belongings, officers discovered and seized approximately 1,137 grams of a suspected methamphetamine – a.k.a “ice”, 1,253 grams of suspected fentanyl, 238 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 4 firearms, $16,103 cash, and additional evidence of drug trafficking. The estimated street value of the suspected drugs seized is $201,660. In all, approximately 5.8 pounds of combined illegal narcotics were taken off the streets.

Mary Sexton and 24-year-old Mischa Williams of Columbus, Ohio were charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the 1st degree and Possession of Criminal Tools, a felony of the 5th degree. Austin Sexton, 35-year-old Derrick Hutchinson of Dayton, Ohio and 34-year-old Delaquan Myers of West Chester, Ohio were charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the 1st degree, Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree, and Possession of Criminal Tools, a felony of the 5th degree.

Additionally, both Williams and Myers had warrants for their arrests out of Franklin County.

All five arrestees were placed in the Scioto County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court today, Tuesday, January 18, 2023 at 9:00a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges against all arrestees.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the execution of the warrants. Anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected]. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous