Judges 6:11 says, “Now the angel of the Lord came and… Gideon was beating out wheat in the winepress, to hide it from the Midianites.” It was really unreal that the angel of the Lord came to Gideon. Why do I say that? It was because Gideon was the least man in the least tribe. You couldn’t sink any lower than Gideon! Gideon was about as weak a person as they come. He was so weak that when the angel said, “The Lord is with you, O mighty man of valor,” he proceeded to tell the angel that he had the wrong guy!

God needed a leader, but He wanted to prove to the Israelites that it was God himself who would win the victory! That is how God works today. He wants to get our attention. Sometimes we get puffed up and think it is all about us. In reality, just like with Gideon, it was and is all about God!

Brothers and Sisters, we all face spiritual struggles and personal battles. You and I both know people who are fighting for their family or their marriage and home right now. There are others who are fighting health problems, economic battles, or facing a temptation that is seeking to take them down. Battles are impossible to win when they are fought in one’s own strength! You may even feel like the last person capable of fighting the good fight of faith! That is just how Gideon felt when the angel told him that God was going to use him to save Israel from the Midianites.

Who really is the enemy that beat down Gideon and is about to beat you down? The enemy was Gideon and if you feel the same way, the enemy is you! When you are going into battle you need to remember what God’s Word says in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” Never forget, God doesn’t call the equipped. He equips the called! God renewed Gideon’s faith to be able to fight and win the battle. Whatever your struggle, God will equip you to fight the good fight of faith! Don’t let the enemy keep you down. God is calling you to something higher, better, and greater don’t you think it is time to accept the call?