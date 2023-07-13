Buffalo Flats The Spectacular You Won’t Believe Me

The Spectacular by Fiona Davis – New York City, 1956: Nineteen-year-old Marion Brooks knows she should be happy. Her high school sweetheart is about to propose and sweep her off to the life everyone has always expected they’d have together: a quiet house in the suburbs, Marion staying home to raise their future children. But instead, Marion finds herself feeling trapped. So when she comes across an opportunity to audition for the famous Radio City Rockettes—the glamorous precision-dancing troupe—she jumps at the chance to exchange her predictable future for the dazzling life of a performer. Readers might also enjoy The Metropolitan Affair by Jocelyn Green or The Black Swan of Paris by Karen Robards.

Buffalo Flats by Martine Leavitt – In the Northwest Territories of Canada during the late 1880s, 17-year-old Rebecca Leavitt must overcome the never-ending challenges of pioneer life in her Latter-day Saints community as she works towards owning her own land, calling upon her family, faith and friendships to see her through. Readers might also enjoy Beyond the Mapped Stars by Rosalyn Eves or Hattie Big Sky by Kirby Larson.

You Won’t Believe Me by Cyn Balog – Willow is alone, confined to a bed with restraints. She can’t remember how she got there…or how long she’s been there. An old lady appears in her room to feed her twice a day. Granny doesn’t talk, but Willow can hear thumping from somewhere beyond her door. It’s not Granny’s shuffling steps. It’s too loud to be Granny’s cat. Is it someone? Something? Then Granny’s cat dies in Willow’s room. And Granny follows a few days later. Willow will do anything to survive. But freeing herself from her bed is only the beginning… Because there is someone else in the house. Who is this mysterious teen who calls himself Elijah? And is he the reason she’s hostage or the key to her escape? Readers might also enjoy The Cellar by Natasha Preston and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson