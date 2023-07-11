PORTSMOUTH- A local pastor has declared war on hunger and is now asking residents to help him defeat the enemy and ensure that no family is worrying about where their next meal is coming from this summer.

Gary Newman, Pastor at Sandhill International Pentecostal Church of Christ, said that after a food drive for last month had to be canceled due to the lack of supplies, he wasn’t sure what the next move would be, “but then the spirit of the lord woke me up and asked me to declare war on hunger, said Newman. “That was when I had a big banner made and went to the Portsmouth Police Department to get a permit so that we can accept monetary donations.”

The event will even be decorated and designed to feel like a battle front. “There will be a large tent and sand bags around the perimeter just like the military uses.” Newman said that there may even be an appearance by Uncle Sam.

The food drive will be taking place this upcoming Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the corner of Offnere and 12th St. in Portsmouth for those who would like to donate non-perishable food items, or make a cash donation.

The only request that Pastor Newman asked was to make sure all dates are good on those donated items. “Please just make sure dates are good, we can’t take anything that is expired for our food pantry. We really try here at Sandhill, we gave away over 750 thousand lbs. of food away during the pandemic and we just want to keep working at fighting hunger in our area.”