Nearly everyone in Scioto County has a Rich Moon story. He was one of the biggest, most colorful characters in the community, both for his musical abilities and his personality. He was always found walking the streets of Portsmouth or in a local establishment, especially at night, where he would play music or tell stories that astounded people for years.

He was a dearly beloved Portsmouth citizen that was taken from the area quickly in a hit-and-run incident on December 5, 2020 at crosswalk of the Chillicothe Street and US 52 intersection by Tim Hortons.

Moon entered the crosswalk, south bound, from the west Chillicothe Street sidewalk, crossing 12th Street. According to Portsmouth Police Department, Moon had been consuming alcoholic beverages at an establishment prior. While the west bound light was green, Moon was struck by the van, in the roadway, in a construction zone. The driver failed to stop and report his information after the crash.

After the incident, social media was flooded with Moon stories, as people vented their frustration and sadness for the loss. Portsmouth Police even posted online, asking the driver to turn themselves in.

Video of the incident was obtained and sent for testing. Moon would pass away on December 16th, 2020, at 3:25 p.m. due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Three and a half years have since passed and Portsmouth Police say they’ve identified the driver of the SUV as 41-year-old Rusty Rule.

“After several follow-up reports of possible suspects, over a two-year period, a subject came forth for interview and a person of interest was named,” a Portsmouth Police Department release explained. “The person of interest would confess to his involvement the evening of December 5th, 2020. Further investigation was completed and the minivan, a 2004 blue/gray Ford Freestar was tracked and had been salvaged approximately a year after the crash by the van’s owner.”

According to the Scioto County Court of Common Please, Rule was indicted on five counts.

Those included: count one, aggravated vehicular homicide, F2; count two, aggravated vehicular homicide, F3; count three, vehicular homicide, F4; count four, failure to stop after an incident, F3; count five, aggravated vehicular homicide, F2.

“On or about December 5, 2020, at Scioto County, Ohio, Rusty Rule, unlawfully, did, while operating or participating in the operation of a motor vehicle, cause the death of Richard Moon recklessly,” the indictment on the first count read. “Furthermore, at the time of the offense, the offender was driving under a suspension or cancellation imposed under Chapter 4510 or any other provision of the Revised Code or was operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle, did not have a valid driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, temporary instruction permit, probationary license, or nonresident operating privilege, and was not eligible for renewal of the offender’s driver’s license or commercial driver’s license without examination under section 4507.10 of the Revised Code.”

The Indictments were served to Rusty Rule on July 6, 2023, while he was in the Scioto County Jail on unrelated charges.

In the meantime, friends and family are relieved to have this unknown certainty behind them.

“We lost one of the last great enigmatic personalities of Portsmouth,” Moon’s family friend, BobbyWhisman, said. “He really was, as he said, ‘a lil’ better than most.’ Regardless of that seemingly ‘too cool for you’ swagger, Moonie was a very caring, thoughtful and one of the least judgmental friends I have ever known. In hopes of dispelling all of the false rumors, he actually dealt with internal issues of untreated schizophrenia, it is difficult for those afflicted to adhere to a treatment plan. Despite all of this, Moon was a great entertainer who brought genuine smiles to those who watched his many musical performances all while wearing his very own charming smile. He brought joy through his performances, and his love for playing his keyboard for everyone to enjoy will be dearly missed. His warm and charming spirit can still be felt walking around our town, reminding us of the wonderful memories he created.”

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact Sgt. Rob Davis of the Portsmouth Police Dept. 740-353- 4101.

