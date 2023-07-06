Brilliant Ways to Fight Allergens This Season

During allergy season, having a safe haven from the triggers that make you sneeze and wheeze is essential. While you can’t completely control your surroundings in the great outdoors, you can take steps at home to reduce allergens and feel your best.

• Fresh, cool air: The right air conditioning unit can help you breathe better indoors. For example, the Midea U delivers a cold airflow that can be felt up to 20 feet away and features full DC inverter technology to rapidly cool a room. Its removable and washable air filter is easily cleaned to help reduce dust and pet allergens in the air. And thanks to its U-shaped design, you can easily open and close your windows even when the unit is installed, giving you more control of your indoor air quality and environment. Bonus — it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and is Energy Star-certified and ultra-quiet.

• Smart steps: When you get home from spending time outdoors, take off outer layers that have made contact with pollen, such as jackets and shoes. Having a mud room or other area to remove and store these items, preferably attached to or close to your laundry room, will help you avoid tracking and spreading allergens throughout your home.

• Screened doors and windows: Even if you suffer from allergies, you may enjoy throwing open your windows on a nice day for a cross breeze. Just be sure all the screens on your windows and doors are in good condition and free of tears and holes. Special pollen-blocking screens are easy to install and go a step further than standard insect screens to keep out smaller, particulate matter, including pollen, dust and other small irritants and allergens.

• Whole-home cleaning: Regular vacuuming will make a world of difference in the way you feel. For maximum relief, use a vacuum with complete seal HEPA filtration. This means it’s EPA-certified to do the job, based on the standard test method, which indicates it can trap 99.9% of dust, dander and allergen particles 0.3 microns and larger. The Innova Upright Vacuum, for example, targets these particles and facilitates whole-home cleaning. Thanks to its detachable accessories and components, and LED user interface, you can optimize your cleaning for every surface, including hard floor, carpet and upholstery, curtains, the space under furniture and stairs. And if you’re a pet parent, you can expect a deeper, more efficient clean and longer operation due to its dual-action brush roll that actively prevents pet hair tangles and clogs from forming while concentrating air flow. It also has a motorized anti-tangle pet tool that effectively removes hair and debris from stairs and upholstery.

There is no need to suffer in your own home this season. With some smart strategies and the right tools, you can keep allergens at bay indoors.