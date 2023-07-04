Northwest High School senior Wyatt Brackman, seated second from right, announces his intention to play college football for Kentucky Christian University. Seated with Brackman are, from left, sister Isabella Brackman, mother Maranda Brackman and father Aaron Brackman. Standing are, from left, cousin Jake Brown, aunt Andrea Brown, cousin Olivia Brown, uncle Jason Brown, grandmother Macy Brown and grandfather Mike Brown. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Northwest’s Wyatt Brackman (30) rushed for 2,828 career yards and 30 career touchdowns on 468 career carries, and was a three-time all-Southeast District Division V honoree. Courtesy of Nick Kingrey of Mohawk Media

McDERMOTT — Time and again, Northwest’s Wyatt Brackman bruised, barrelled, broncoed and bulldozed his way with defenders draped all over his back.

Time and again, Brackman made —many times over —extra yardage out of almost nothing.

Now, Brackman will carry his weight —and carry the football —for Kentucky Christian University, recently and officially announcing his intention to play for the Knights in nearby Grayson (Ky.).

A smiling and excited Brackman was flanked at his recent signing ceremony at Northwest High School by his parents Aaron and Maranda Brackman, his sister Isabella Brackman, Northwest High School head football coach and athletic director Bill Crabtree, and several other family members, friends and many Mohawk teammates.

In fact, good thing the Northwest High School gymnasium is a large one —so it could house Brackman’s backers and supporters on his signing day.

As a junior and senior, the fullback Brackman was selected as the Southern Ohio Conference Division I Offensive Player of the Year —and was a first-team all-Southeast District Division V running back as a senior, after back-to-back seasons of Special Mention all-district.

Brackman said he had multiple offers to continue his college football career, “and it was a really tough decision and I prayed a lot.”

One of those offers was a position spot at Marshall University, before Chad Vanderhoof —now the KCU Director of Football Operations, Chief of Staff, Special Teams Coordinator and Running Back Coach — approached Brackman about being a Knight under new head coach Jason Aubry.

He will join fellow Mohawk teammate Kory Butler at Kentucky Christian.

“I felt more comfortable about going to KCU. It’s a Christian school and I just felt more at home down there. It’s a better atmosphere, and they have the degree I want, which is an Associates in Business Management,” said Brackman, of his decision. “Not too far either, only 52 minutes from the school here.”

Brackman, who also excelled as a linebacker and could have been selected all-Southeast District on that side of the football, said he was recruited to KCU as both a defensive lineman and H-back.

“It’s between those two actually,” he added.

As a senior linebacker, Brackman made 142 tackles and eight quarterback sacks, but his obvious impact was carrying the football for four years —in the Mohawks’ run-heavy yet unorthodox offensive formation.

Operating out of a traditional two-back set, Northwest’s two tight end approach includes extremely tight foot-to-foot line splits.

Brackman’s overwhelming majority of touches went right through the middle of the line — as he was noted for continually gaining additional yardage while breaking tackles and dragging defenders.

Brackman did note that the Knights’ offense offers him a change of pace.

Defensively, the Knights present primarily a 4-4 look —and even a 4-3.

“It’s a little different in that they run more spread, but it’s still a two-back set with some heavy packages,” he said. “I’ve played fullback ever since the third grade, even when I got to high school, when I thought I would be playing line.”

How did Brackman become, and remain, the starting fullback from his freshman campaign onward?

“Two plays into the game my first game, Coach (Crabtree) put me in at fullback and my very first play was a 40-yard run right up the middle. That’s where it all started and it really succeeded from there,” he recalled. “I made a name for myself as a fullback.”

How did it end you ask?

Brackman finished his Mohawk career with 468 carries, 2,828 yards and 30 total touchdowns.

On the team front, Northwest captured two SOC I championships —including outright his sophomore season in the coronavirus-impacted fall of 2020.

That same year, with all Ohio High School Athletic Association clubs eligible for the state playoffs, Northwest made its first-ever postseason appearance —and defeated visiting Portsmouth for its first-ever playoff win.

Crabtree commented on Brackman benefiting the program —as his freshman season was Crabtree’s first in charge back at his alma mater.

The Mohawks’ senior class of the 2022 season was the winningest in school history.

“The very first practice his freshman year, he took over as far being an alpha male. He would hit with anyone and never backed down from anyone. He always wanted the football in his hands, and in crunch situations, even from day one, you knew he was going to fight for those extra yards,” said Crabtree. “In practice, our coaches really were the only ones over the years who had the guts to hold the (tackling practice) bags for him, and he punished them just like he would the other kids. It’s been a blast to coach him. You always knew what you were going to get. In four years, he protected the football for us and I can’t remember a time he was ever stopped for a loss. Three yards, four yards, whatever you needed he was going to get for you. And Wyatt was a big blocker for us. It’s like having an extra guard in the backfield, when Wyatt didn’t have the ball he was still going to open things up. Then defensively, he was going to play middle linebacker or anchor an end for us. There were going to be good collisions and big hits wherever he was at. Definitely going to miss him. He was a leader all four years and even Pee Wee and Junior High – year round. He is everything you would want in a high school football player and he had a great career for us.”

Crabtree revealed also that Brackman —from the opening game —played his entire senior season with a torn hamstring.

“Wyatt just fought through that, and that just shows what type of kid he is,” said the coach. “Not many kids at all can do that, but he felt he didn’t want to let his friends and his teammates down. It was all about his friends, his family and representing the Northwest community. He was always one we could count on the last four years, no matter what happened.”

Indeed, time and again, Brackman went the extra mile — seemingly all to gain that extra yard.

What happens next for Brackman?

Carrying on at Kentucky Christian.

“This feels great and I am very blessed and lucky with all the opportunities I’ve had here and what God has given me. Now he has given this great talent to go play college football and make something better for myself,” he said. “Very excited about playing at the next level.”

