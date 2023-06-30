Timothy Clifford Submitted photo Justin White Submitted photo Robert Lunsford Submitted photo

On June 2, after brief a confrontation with three men, an elderly man was assaulted and left in the street as the assailants drove away in front of Whit’s Frozen Custard.

Portsmouth Police and Fire/EMS responded at 8:41 p.m. Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered the 81-year-old male lying in the street. The victim was transported to SOMC, where he was treated and underwent surgery for his injuries.

Portsmouth Police Investigation Division followed-up on the incident.

From video obtained by police, the three men approached the 81-year-old and it appears one of them, Robert Lunsford, “body checked” him, knocking him to the ground and causing injuries.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the investigation was presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury who returned indictments for the three suspects.

On June 28, 2023, The U.S. Marshal’s office arrested Justin White, age 37, from Portsmouth, Ohio; Timothy Clifford, age 51, from Portsmouth, Ohio; and attempted to arrest Robert Lunsford, age 37, from McDermott, Ohio.

On Thursday, June 29, Portsmouth Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Office were asking the public for support in locating Lunsford. Attempts to arrest him prior had been unsuccessful. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lunsford were asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101 or your local law enforcement agency.

Lunsford was suspected to be operating a 2022 black Harley Davidson motorcycle, a 2012 black Harley Davidson motorcycle, or a silver 2020 GMC Sierra 1500.

As of Friday morning, June 30, it was reported that Lunsford had turned himself into police, with all three men under arrest.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Lee Bower at 740-354-1600.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved