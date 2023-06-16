Valley senior Adrian Keeran (seated second from left) signed to continue her education and tennis career at Shawenee State University this spring. Pictured: (L-R, front): Jace Cox, Adrian Keeran, Jamie Scott, Brandon Lewis, Tana Conley, Aerith Arnett; (L-R, back): Jeff Hamilton, Shana Cox, Jesika Lewis, Matt Wright, Christian Petry, Melanie Queen, Cydni Arnett, Frank Queen, Jeff Arnett. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

LUCASVILLE — Valley senior Adrian Keeran will pursue a dream as she signed to join the Shawnee State University women’s tennis program this spring.

Keeran is a three-year member of the Valley tennis team, as well as being involved in other activities during high school.

“I’m so blessed and happy that I can say I have the opportunity to play women’s tennis at Shawnee. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do since I started playing; if you would have told me I would be here my freshman year I wouldn’t have believed you. Started working every summer with my teammates and coaches, just very thankful for everyone.”

She will play under head coach Jeff Hamilton as the Bears begin their fall matches this fall — before their regular season events next spring.

“Coach Hamilton has been very good about keeping in contact with me about my scores, my matches — came to a couple matches to see me. He just said that he felt I would be a perfect fit for the team. My athletic ability, my speed of getting to the ball. Over the summer we plan on working together so I can keep improving my skills daily.”

In addition to her time on the tennis courts, Keeran spent three years as a member of the Valley volleyball team, as well as one year on the track and cheerleading teams.

“They’ve made me into the person I am today. Really enjoyed being involved in activities during school. My friendships I’ve made with coaches, teammates, people from the community, those have really shaped me.”

Upon enrolling at SSU, Keeran is planning to pursue a dental hygiene degree.

