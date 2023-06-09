McManus

Happy Saturday! I have some good news and bad news for you. The bad news…. we will not be reviewing Fast X this week. I know, I said we would, but we have so many movies! We have one slot! I promise at some point I will. For family. However, this week is exciting too! We are back into the Marvel universe!!! We have Spiderman. You’re thinking ANOTHER spiderman movie? Stay with me. This is an animated film. No, not a kids cartoon. The first film Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse came out in 2018. It is considered one of the best superhero movies ever made. The visuals were a blend of computer animated and hand-drawn comic book style animations. This made the first film truly feel like you were watching a comic book come to life. I had never seen anything like it before. Truly cutting new clothe in a world of lackluster animation. Also, that CAST! One of my person favorite actors is named Jake Johnson. Many of you will know that name for a tv show called New Girl. He’s so funny and the self-deprecating humor is hilarious! In this film series he’s a version Spider-man but Peter B. Parker. Imagine a Spider-man who has crippling depressing. Someone who lost Mary Jane (his love) and eats too much pizza. He is the reluctant mentor in the first film. The sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was said to be bigger, and even better, a game-changer again for the animation format. Would it be?

Onto the film.

We open with an alternate universe and Gwen Stacy (Steinfield) is having a hard time adjusting in life with a hard-nosed father. Her best friend and this universe’s Peter Parker was killed and her superhero alter ego Spider-Woman is blamed. She misses her friend Miles Morales/Spider-man (Moore) but can’t get to his universe. Gwen (Steinfield) hears of an attack at the Guggenheim Museum and is off to stop it. Then without a moments notice. This film TAKES OFF. We meet Jess Drew (Rae) who’s

ANOTHER version of Spider-Woman and Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Isaac) and they are trying to stop this enemy as well. But how can these come to this universe?? They have watches which allows them to travel through portals. I hope you see where this is going. Eventually all meet up. What I will say though is the opening sequence and fight before the title is even shown on screen is absolutely incredible. This film takes off like a bullet it and it doesn’t stop.

As I mentioned earlier, this was supposed to be another game changer for the animation genre…it is. The visuals even blend live action which I’ve never seen before. The cast is as wonderful as the last film with one caveat. There’s isn’t enough Jake Johnson! He brought real number, and the every-man hopes and dreams into a superhero. Here he is neglected to an even smaller character that the last film. This does not change the story being INCREDILE, the soundtrack works from beginning to end and those visuals. There are so many shocking turns and so many blended changes in scope of film, type of film, and speed of the film. I need to see this film again. If you’re a fan of animation. Watch this film. These movies will never be the same. I hope IF there’s a 3rd movie. Bring Back Jake Johnson to a more predominately role like the first film. 4 stars out of 5