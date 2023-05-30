Guests gathered for the Paul Johnson Soiree Submitted Photo

PORTSMOUTH- Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom (MSPiB) received a lot of love last weekend from Kevin W Johnson and friends during the 14th Annual Paul Johnson Soiree. The event is an annual fundraiser that raises awareness and funding for the beautification committee of the MSPiB program that does everything from flower planting to park maintenance and development.

The funding is greatly responsible for much of the annual work with beautification achieved, going alongside city funding, donations from businesses, and thousands upon thousands of in-kind volunteer labor.

The soiree is a floating event that is hosted by different friends of Johnson and the program each year. Many of the hosts repeat their desire and raise funding more than once. This year’s hosts were repeat sponsors and were happy to give back. The team largely included James Dalton and Dr. John Turjoman, alongside Terry Ockerman and Terry Horner. Jennifer Schackart also assisted in decorations. Kevin Johnson did a lot of the legwork and planning, and Director Emily Uldridge provided assistance in knocking the event out of the park along the way.

“It was wonderful,” Johnson said. “It was absolutely wonderful. Jennifer Schackart’s incredible, comforting design of the outside made a great atmosphere. Terry Horner’s incredible food selection and design of the selection was eye-catching. Emily Udlridge did a great job organizing the auction items and layout. Together, with everyone working hard, made for a lovely day with good people. I hope it continues; it’s been a good 14 years.”

Total, the event raised $8,000 to date, but incoming donations will be mailed this week raising that total and will go a long way in providing a colorful downtown this coming year— from the summer we are quickly approaching to the winter that will be filled with greenery and lights thanks to the work MPiB accomplishes.

“The event went over well. The hosts were fabulous and the food was fantastic. It truly takes the whole community to make our work possible, from volunteers to donors,” MSPiB President and Beautification Chairwoman Sue Burke said. “Kevin has always been good to us, ensuring we have funding to complement our other revenue streams, which all come together to make our beautification possible. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

To make a donation to MSPiB, send checks to 342 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or call Uldridge at 740.464.0203.

