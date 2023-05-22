SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 20-May 24

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 20

Baseball

Division IV District Semifinals (ALL at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

(1) Whiteoak 2, (9) Southern 1

(4) Ironton St. Joseph 14, (5) Notre Dame 4, 6 innings

(2) Fairfield 9, (10) Whiteoak 4

(3) South Webster 6, (6) Meigs Eastern 2

Softball

Division III District Finals

(7) Wellston vs. (1) Wheelersburg, ppd. to May 21 (at Unioto High School)

(8) Ironton vs. (2) West, ppd. to May 21 (at Unioto High School)

(4) South Webster vs. (3) Adena, ppd. to May 22 (at Unioto High School)

Division IV District Finals

(3) Symmes Valley vs. (2) Manchester, ppd. to May 22 (at University of Rio Grande)

(5) Southern vs. (1) Notre Dame, ppd. to May 22 (at University of Rio Grande)

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 21

Softball

Division III District Finals

(1) Wheelersburg 9, (7) Wellston 6 (at Unioto High School)

(2) West 2, (8) Ironton 0 (at Unioto High School)

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 22

Baseball

Division IV District Finals

(1) Whiteoak 10, (4) Ironton St. Joseph 0, 5 innings (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

(3) South Webster 4, (2) Leesburg Fairfield 2 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

Division II District Semifinals

(1) Washington Court House 1, (4) Jackson 0, 8 innings (at Ohio University Bob Wren Stadium)

(7) Circleville 7, (3) Unioto 5 (at Ohio University Bob Wren Stadium)

Softball

Division III District Finals

(4) South Webster 3, (3) Adena 2 (at Unioto High School)

Division IV District Finals

(1) Notre Dame 9, (5) Southern 0 (at University of Rio Grande)

(2) Manchester 3, (3) Symmes Valley 1 (at University of Rio Grande)

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 23

Baseball

Division III District Semifinals

(13) Eastern Brown vs. (1) Fairland, 4 p.m. (at Ohio University Bob Wren Stadium)

(7) Minford vs. (6) Oak Hill, 7 p.m. (at Ohio University Bob Wren Stadium)

(11) South Point vs. (2) Portsmouth, 4 p.m. (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

(8) Meigs vs. (5) Valley, 7 p.m. (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 24

Baseball

Division III District Semifinals

(27) Southeastern vs. (10) Ironton, 4 p.m. (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

(9) Zane Trace vs. (4) Wheelersburg, 7 p.m. (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

Softball

Division IV Regional Semifinals

Notre Dame vs. Newark Catholic, 2 p.m. (at Pickerington Central High School)

Manchester vs. Strasburg-Franklin, 5 p.m. (at Pickerington Central High School)

Division III Regional Semifinals

South Webster vs. West, 2 p.m. (at Unioto High School)

Meadowbrook vs. Wheelersburg, 5 p.m. (at Unioto High School)

Division II Regional Semifinals

Steubenville vs. Sheridan, 2 p.m. (at Philo Middle School)

Indian Valley vs. Unioto, 5 p.m. (at Philo Middle School)