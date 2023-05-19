Portsmouth volleyball set to host youth camp

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans volleyball program will be holding a Little Trojans Volleyball camp — for girls from any school entering the 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th grades (2023-24 school year).

The camp will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on May 30, May 31 and June 1.

The cost of the camp is $35, which is due by the first day of camp, along with a registration form.

You may prepay for the camp by sending your child’s registration fee to [email protected] on PayPal.

If your child is not a Portsmouth City School District student, you will be required to complete a waiver form to allow your child’s participation.

According to their flyer, “This three day camp will help promote interest and passion for the sport of volleyball while providing opportunities for players to participate, have fun, develop skills, and enjoy the competition in a positive and supportive environment. Players should wear comfortable and appropriate volleyball attire, gym shoes, and knee pads (optional).”

For any questions regarding the camp, please email Shay White — Portsmouth High School volleyball head coach — at [email protected].