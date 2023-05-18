Burg’s Holden returns to Wright State

DAYTON — Wright State University men’s basketball head coach Scott Nagy has announced the addition of former Raider Tanner Holden as a transfer back to the Wright State program.
Holden, a 6-6 guard and former Wheelersburg star, returns to the Raiders after playing last season at Ohio State — following three seasons in the Green and Gold.
Holden returns to Wright State from Ohio State, where he spent one season and played in 27 games as a reserve for the Buckeyes, averaging 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.8-percent from the floor.
Holden has played in 92 career games for Wright State with 91 starts as a Raider.
He has averaged 16.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals over three seasons as a Raider, highlighted by a 20.1 points per game average in 2021-22 — when his 723 total points were the sixth-most nationally.
Holden recorded 33 double-figure scoring games in 2021-22, including scoring 20 or more points a Horizon League-best 20 times, punctuated with a 37-point effort in Wright State’s NCAA victory over Bryant in the NCAA First Four.
A two-time Horizon League first-team selection, along with being an HL All-freshman performer, Holden was named to the 2021-22 Lou Henson All-America Team, which honors the nation’s best mid-major players in Division I college basketball.
As a Raider, Holden has recorded 414 career made free throws, the fourth-most in program history and is 62 made free throws away from becoming the program leader in the category.
His 555 career free-throw attempts are the fifth-most in Wright State history.
Holden’s 16.1 career scoring average as a Raider is seventh in program history, while his 6.9 career rebounding average is tied for the 10th-best mark.
Holden is one of 15 players all-time in Wright State history with 1,000-plus points and 500 or more rebounds, reaching both marks in January 2022.
He currently has 1,481 points as a Raider, the 12th-most in program history, and has 639 rebounds in the Green and Gold, eighth-most in program history — and exactly 100 rebounds away from cracking the top five.
Holden eclipsed 1,500 points in his collegiate career on Nov. 16, 2022, while playing for Ohio State.
He currently has 1,578 career points.