Burg’s Holden returns to Wright State

DAYTON — Wright State University men’s basketball head coach Scott Nagy has announced the addition of former Raider Tanner Holden as a transfer back to the Wright State program.

Holden, a 6-6 guard and former Wheelersburg star, returns to the Raiders after playing last season at Ohio State — following three seasons in the Green and Gold.

Holden returns to Wright State from Ohio State, where he spent one season and played in 27 games as a reserve for the Buckeyes, averaging 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.8-percent from the floor.

Holden has played in 92 career games for Wright State with 91 starts as a Raider.

He has averaged 16.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals over three seasons as a Raider, highlighted by a 20.1 points per game average in 2021-22 — when his 723 total points were the sixth-most nationally.

Holden recorded 33 double-figure scoring games in 2021-22, including scoring 20 or more points a Horizon League-best 20 times, punctuated with a 37-point effort in Wright State’s NCAA victory over Bryant in the NCAA First Four.

A two-time Horizon League first-team selection, along with being an HL All-freshman performer, Holden was named to the 2021-22 Lou Henson All-America Team, which honors the nation’s best mid-major players in Division I college basketball.

As a Raider, Holden has recorded 414 career made free throws, the fourth-most in program history and is 62 made free throws away from becoming the program leader in the category.

His 555 career free-throw attempts are the fifth-most in Wright State history.

Holden’s 16.1 career scoring average as a Raider is seventh in program history, while his 6.9 career rebounding average is tied for the 10th-best mark.

Holden is one of 15 players all-time in Wright State history with 1,000-plus points and 500 or more rebounds, reaching both marks in January 2022.

He currently has 1,481 points as a Raider, the 12th-most in program history, and has 639 rebounds in the Green and Gold, eighth-most in program history — and exactly 100 rebounds away from cracking the top five.­­

Holden eclipsed 1,500 points in his collegiate career on Nov. 16, 2022, while playing for Ohio State.

He currently has 1,578 career points.