SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 16-May 24

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 16

Softball

Division IV District Semifinals

(9) Waterford vs. (1) Notre Dame, ppd. to May 18 (at University of Rio Grande)

(5) Southern vs. (4) Meigs Eastern, ppd. to May 18 (at University of Rio Grande)

Division III District Semifinals

(14) Westfall vs. (2) West, ppd. to May 18 (at Unioto High School)

(8) Ironton vs. (5) Northwest, ppd. to May 18 (at Unioto High School)

Division II District Semifinals

(7) Jackson vs. (2) Unioto, ppd. to May 17 (at Ohio University Softball Field)

(6) Fairland vs. (3) Hillsboro, ppd. to May 17 (at Ohio University Softball Field)

Baseball

Division IV Sectional Finals

(17) Manchester at (1) Whiteoak, ppd. to May 17

(9) Southern 6, (8) Trimble 0

(13) Nelsonville-York at (4) Ironton St. Joseph, ppd. to May 17

(12) Symmes Valley at (5) Notre Dame, ppd. to May 17

(2) Leesburg Fairfield 17, (15) East 3, 5 innings

(10) Waterford at (7) Green, ppd. to May 17

(3) South Webster 8, (14) Federal Hocking 2

(6) Meigs Eastern 14, (11) Paint Valley 4

Division III Sectional Semifinals

(24) Adena 12, (25) Northwest 7

(23) Belpre 7, (26) Coal Grove 6

(20) Piketon 16, (29) West Union 3

(27) Southeastern at (22) Chesapeake, ppd. to May 17

(28) Crooksville at (21) North Adams, ppd. to May 17

Regular Season

Zane Trace at Valley, ppd. to May 17

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 17

Softball

Division IV District Semifinals

(10) Miller vs. (2) Manchester, 4 p.m. (at University of Rio Grande)

(6) Valley vs. (3) Symmes Valley, 6 p.m. (at University of Rio Grande)

Division III District Semifinals

(10) Belpre vs. (3) Adena, 4 p.m. (at Unioto High School)

(9) Zane Trace vs. (4) South Webster, 6 p.m. (at Unioto High School)

Division II District Semifinals

(7) Jackson vs. (2) Unioto, 4 p.m. (at Ohio University Softball Field)

(6) Fairland vs. (3) Hillsboro, 6 p.m. (at Ohio University Softball Field)

Regular Season

Waverly at West, 5 p.m.

Baseball

Division IV Sectional Finals

(17) Manchester at (1) Whiteoak, 5 p.m.

(13) Nelsonville-York at (4) Ironton St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

(12) Symmes Valley at (5) Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

(10) Waterford at (7) Green, 5 p.m.

Division II Sectional Finals

(8) Fairfield Union vs. (1) Washington Court House, 5 p.m.

(5) Miami Trace vs. (4) Jackson, 5 p.m.

(7) Circleville vs. (2) Sheridan, 5 p.m.

(6) Waverly vs. (3) Unioto, 5 p.m.

Regular Season

Zane Trace at Valley, 5 p.m.

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 18

Baseball

Division III Sectional Finals

(24) Adena at (1) Fairland, 5 p.m.

(13) Eastern Brown at (12) Wellston, 5 p.m.

(19) Lynchburg-Clay at (6) Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

(18) West at (7) Minford, 5 p.m.

(23) Belpre at (2) Portsmouth, 5 p.m.

(14) Westfall at (11) South Point, 5 p.m.

(20) Piketon at (5) Valley, 5 p.m.

(17) Rock Hill at (8) Meigs, 5 p.m.

Southeastern-Chesapeake winner at (3) Huntington, 5 p.m.

(15) Peebles at (10) Ironton, 5 p.m.

Crooksville-North Adams winner at (4) Wheelersburg, 5 p.m.

(16) Alexander at (5) Zane Trace, 5 p.m.

Softball

Division IV District Semifinals

(9) Waterford vs. (1) Notre Dame, 4 p.m. (at University of Rio Grande)

(5) Southern vs. (4) Meigs Eastern, 6 p.m. (at University of Rio Grande)

Division III District Semifinals

(14) Westfall vs. (2) West, 4 p.m. (at Unioto High School)

(8) Ironton vs. (5) Northwest, 6 p.m. (at Unioto High School)

Division II District Finals

(5) Sheridan vs. (1) Athens, 4 p.m. (at Ohio University Softball Field)

Fairland-Hillsboro winner vs. Jackson-Unioto winner, 6 p.m. (at Ohio University Softball Field)

Regular Season

Wellston at South Webster, 5 p.m.