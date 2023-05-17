Scioto Countians on all-RSC softball

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande garnered six first-team selections and had a trio of second-team honorees on the 2023 all-River States Conference softball teams.

The teams, as well as individual award winners, were announced as part of last weekend’s RSC Softball Championship at Little Creek Park in South Charleston, W.Va.

The all-conference awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches.

The RedStorm was represented on the first team by catcher Lexi Carnahan, infielders Caitlyn Brisker and Gabby Adams, outfielder Madison Perry, utility performer Kayla Sedgwick and pitcher Kali Brickman, who grabbed an at-large selection.

Rio’s second-team honorees included junior pitcher Sydney Campolo, sophomore infielder Boo Sturgill of Wheelersburg and senior outfielder Christen Risner of Wheelersburg.

Brisker, a junior from Oak Hill, batted a team-high .408 with five home runs and 36 RBI, while also leading the team in hits (69), runs scored (53), triples (7) and stolen bases (25).

Perry — a freshman from Portsmouth — batted .373 with one home run and 31 RBI.

Sturgill batted .359 with five homers and 29 runs batted in, as her five homers tied Brisker for the team lead.

Risner hit .270 with three homers, four triples and 32 RBI.

This season, the conference recognized first, second & Honorable Mention teams, along with the individual awards for Player, Pitcher, Newcomer and Coach of the Year.

Conference honors also included a Champions of Character Team and a Scholar-Athlete Team.

The all-RSC first team included three pitchers, two catchers, five infielders, four outfielders, a designated player, a utility player and four at-large selections.

The all-RSC second team features three pitchers, two catchers, five infielders, four outfielders, two designated players and two utility selections.

The Honorable Mention team was comprised of those players which failed to garner enough votes for inclusion on the first or second teams, but which were nominated by their respective coaches for consideration.

Autumn Oehlstrom was named both the Player of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year — after leading IU Southeast to the league’s regular season title and a berth in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.

IU Southeast head coach Tiffany Buckmaster was named the league’s Coach of the Year in her second season.

The RSC Scholar-Athlete team honored those with a 3.25 GPA or higher — and which have been at their school for at least two semesters.

Nine members of the RedStorm roster made the list — including Sturgill and Risner, sophomore Makenzie Hanshaw of Ironton, and sophomore Megan Bazler of Portsmouth.

Bazler played at Clay.

A complete list of award winners and postseason honorees can be found at www.riverstatesconference.com.