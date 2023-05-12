Seeing that Mother’s Day is just around the corner, I thought I’d write about the beauty and power of a mother’s love. Dee was in her mid-fifties when admitted to hospice; a prominent beautician who owned and managed a local salon. You have to love the name of her salon, “Dee’s Wigwam”. It’s been years since Dee died, so some of the details have faded. I can’t even recollect her illness, but I’ll never forget her elegance and grace. There was just something about her.

I was fortunate to have a one-time brief encounter with Dee’s daughter; Debi, who was in her mid-twenties and appeared mature and confident beyond her years. Dee had been admitted to the hospital and Debi and I sat in the lobby getting acquainted. Debi reflected on what a “wonderful mother” Dee had been. Debi shared, “Mom always told me, ‘You’ll always be my horse even if you never win a race.’ ”

What unconditional love and acceptance! No wonder Debi exuded such maturity and confidence beyond her years. This is the kind of love and acceptance that extinguishes the fear of failure and rejection; that frees a person to step out from behind their pretenses and defenses; and risk becoming who and what they are designed to be.

