Jeeps blank Vikings in 5

SOUTH WEBSTER — South Webster senior baseball pitcher Robert Martin tossed a two-hit, two-walk, seven-strikeout shutout, and the host Jeeps scored in every inning sans the second —en route to a 10-0 five-inning non-league mercy-rule win on Wednesday over the visiting Vinton County Vikings.

South Webster scored the only run it ultimately needed in the opening inning —then played add-on with five more markers in the third, and two more apiece in innings four and five.

The Jeeps outhit the Vikings 7-2, as the Vikings made two errors.

With Wednesday’s win, the Jeeps raised their record to 14-10.

The standout ace Martin faced 17 Viking batters, and threw 67 pitches — 46 of which went for strikes.

Jacob McGraw and Hunter Barnard boasted two hits apiece, as Connor Bender, Brycin McClintic and Benaiah Andrews added one each —as all seven South Webster hits were singles.

McGraw, Barnard and Jaren Lower all scored two runs apiece, as the senior Lower —the Jeeps’ three-hole hitter —drew three walks.

Andrews added a pair of walks to his hitting statline, as the Vikings walked eight Jeeps all told.

Bender, McGraw and McClintic collected two runs batted in apiece —as all 10 runs were in fact batted in, including a sacrifice fly by Bender and Martin.

Bender, Martin and Lower are the only Jeep seniors.

South Webster, the third-seeded squad in the Southeast District Division IV tournament, will play on Tuesday for a sectional championship —against Saturday’s winner of 14th-seeded Federal Hocking and 19th-seeded Western.

First pitch from Jeep Country is set for 5 p.m.

© 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved