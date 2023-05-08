Parkins still on the run after escape from STAR

PORTSMOUTH- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still searching for Eric Parkins, who escaped from STAR Community Justice Center over the weekend. He has been reported as having violent tendencies.

“He’s still at large,” said Lt. JJ Schuldt of the Portsmouth post of the OSHP. “We have some leads that we’re following.”

Parkins, 42, of Parkersburg, WV, was being housed at STAR Community Justice Center on drug charges and escaped the facility at about 8:40 p.m., May 6, with another inmate. The other inmate, Timothy Moore, 45, of Millfield, has already been taken back into custody.

“We’re still looking into it. There are warrants issued for his arrest,” Schuld said. He added that BOLO’s have been issued nationwide for Parkins.

Law enforcement suspects he may be heading back to the Parkersburg area.

If you see Parkins or have information on his whereabouts, contact the OSHP Portsmouth Post at 740-354-2888 or call 911.