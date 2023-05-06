SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 5-May 10

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 5

Baseball

Wheelersburg 5, Minford 4

Oak Hill 1, South Webster 0

Northwest 16, Eastern 1

Symmes Valley 2, Notre Dame 1

Green 10, Western 4

Clay 21, South Gallia 2

South Point 18, Ironton St. Joseph 3

Portsmouth 16, Chesapeake 0; Portsmouth 10, Chesapeake 0

Fairland 9, Russell (Ky.) 6

Coal Grove at Fairview (Ky.), no report

Softball

Wheelersburg 20, Minford 0

South Webster 25, Oak Hill 2

Northwest 13, Eastern 4

Clay at Notre Dame, ppd. to Friday, May 12

Fairview (Ky.) 13, New Boston 3

Symmes Valley 7, Rock Hill 0

Gallia Academy 12, South Point 3

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 6

Baseball

Softball

West 6, Northwest 2

Notre Dame 12, Fairfield 2, 5 innings

Notre Dame vs. New Richmond, 1 p.m.

East at Manchester, 11 a.m. (DH)

River Valley at Rock Hill, 11 a.m. (DH)

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 8

Softball

Division IV Sectional Semifinals

(17) Green at (16) New Boston, 5 p.m.

(18) South Gallia at (15) Western, 5 p.m.

(19) East at (14) Paint Valley, 5 p.m.

Division II Sectional Semifinals

(17) Washington Court House at (16) Warren, 5 p.m.

(18) Marietta at (15) Waverly, 5 p.m.

Regular Season

Wheelersburg at Northwest, 5 p.m.

Portsmouth at Fairland, 5 p.m.

Clay at Jackson, 5 p.m.

Baseball

Waverly at Valley, 5 p.m.

Northwest at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.

Wheelersburg at Fairland, 5 p.m.

Minford at Southeastern, 5 p.m.

South Webster at Greenup County (Ky.), 5 p.m.

Huntington at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) at East, 5 p.m.

West Union at Clay, 5 p.m.

New Boston at South Gallia, 5 p.m. (plus completion of suspended game from May 2)

Notre Dame at North Adams, 5 p.m.

Ironton at Boyd County (Ky), 6 p.m.

River Valley at Rock Hill, 5 p.m.

Gallia Academy at Coal Grove, 5 p.m.

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 9

Softball

Division III Sectional Semifinals

(25) Chesapeake at (24) Alexander, 5 p.m.

(30) West Union at (19) Coal Grove, 5 p.m.

(31) Federal Hocking at (18) Piketon, 5 p.m.

(26) North Adams at (23) Nelsonville-York, 5 p.m.

(29) Oak Hill at (20) Eastern Brown, 5 p.m.

(27) Minford at (22) Crooksville, 5 p.m.

(28) South Point at (21) Huntington, 5 p.m.

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 10

Softball

Division IV Sectional Finals

Green-New Boston winner at (1) Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

(9) Waterford at (8) Pike Eastern, 5 p.m.

(13) Whiteoak at (4) Meigs Eastern, 5 p.m.

(12) Trimble at (5) Southern, 5 p.m.

South Gallia-Western winner at (2) Manchester, 5 p.m.

(10) Miller at (7) Clay, 5 p.m.

East-Paint Valley winner at (3) Symmes Valley, 5 p.m.

(11) Peebles at (6) Valley, 5 p.m.

Division II Sectional Finals

Washington Court House-Warren winner at (1) Athens, 5 p.m.

(9) Vinton County at (8) Logan Elm, 5 p.m.

(13) Fairfield Union at (4) Circleville, 5 p.m.

(12) Gallia Academy at (5) Sheridan, 5 p.m.

Marietta-Waverly winner at (2) Unioto, 5 p.m.

(10) Miami Trace at (7) Jackson, 5 p.m.

(14) McClain at (3) Hillsboro, 5 p.m.

(11) New Lexington at (6) Fairland, 5 p.m.