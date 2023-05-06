SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 5-May 10

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 5
Baseball
Wheelersburg 5, Minford 4
Oak Hill 1, South Webster 0
Northwest 16, Eastern 1
Symmes Valley 2, Notre Dame 1
Green 10, Western 4
Clay 21, South Gallia 2
South Point 18, Ironton St. Joseph 3
Portsmouth 16, Chesapeake 0; Portsmouth 10, Chesapeake 0
Fairland 9, Russell (Ky.) 6
Coal Grove at Fairview (Ky.), no report
Softball
Wheelersburg 20, Minford 0
South Webster 25, Oak Hill 2
Northwest 13, Eastern 4
Clay at Notre Dame, ppd. to Friday, May 12
Fairview (Ky.) 13, New Boston 3
Symmes Valley 7, Rock Hill 0
Gallia Academy 12, South Point 3
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 6
Baseball
Softball
West 6, Northwest 2
Notre Dame 12, Fairfield 2, 5 innings
Notre Dame vs. New Richmond, 1 p.m.
East at Manchester, 11 a.m. (DH)
River Valley at Rock Hill, 11 a.m. (DH)
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 8
Softball
Division IV Sectional Semifinals
(17) Green at (16) New Boston, 5 p.m.
(18) South Gallia at (15) Western, 5 p.m.
(19) East at (14) Paint Valley, 5 p.m.
Division II Sectional Semifinals
(17) Washington Court House at (16) Warren, 5 p.m.
(18) Marietta at (15) Waverly, 5 p.m.
Regular Season
Wheelersburg at Northwest, 5 p.m.
Portsmouth at Fairland, 5 p.m.
Clay at Jackson, 5 p.m.
Baseball
Waverly at Valley, 5 p.m.
Northwest at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.
Wheelersburg at Fairland, 5 p.m.
Minford at Southeastern, 5 p.m.
South Webster at Greenup County (Ky.), 5 p.m.
Huntington at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) at East, 5 p.m.
West Union at Clay, 5 p.m.
New Boston at South Gallia, 5 p.m. (plus completion of suspended game from May 2)
Notre Dame at North Adams, 5 p.m.
Ironton at Boyd County (Ky), 6 p.m.
River Valley at Rock Hill, 5 p.m.
Gallia Academy at Coal Grove, 5 p.m.
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 9
Softball
Division III Sectional Semifinals
(25) Chesapeake at (24) Alexander, 5 p.m.
(30) West Union at (19) Coal Grove, 5 p.m.
(31) Federal Hocking at (18) Piketon, 5 p.m.
(26) North Adams at (23) Nelsonville-York, 5 p.m.
(29) Oak Hill at (20) Eastern Brown, 5 p.m.
(27) Minford at (22) Crooksville, 5 p.m.
(28) South Point at (21) Huntington, 5 p.m.
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 10
Softball
Division IV Sectional Finals
Green-New Boston winner at (1) Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
(9) Waterford at (8) Pike Eastern, 5 p.m.
(13) Whiteoak at (4) Meigs Eastern, 5 p.m.
(12) Trimble at (5) Southern, 5 p.m.
South Gallia-Western winner at (2) Manchester, 5 p.m.
(10) Miller at (7) Clay, 5 p.m.
East-Paint Valley winner at (3) Symmes Valley, 5 p.m.
(11) Peebles at (6) Valley, 5 p.m.
Division II Sectional Finals
Washington Court House-Warren winner at (1) Athens, 5 p.m.
(9) Vinton County at (8) Logan Elm, 5 p.m.
(13) Fairfield Union at (4) Circleville, 5 p.m.
(12) Gallia Academy at (5) Sheridan, 5 p.m.
Marietta-Waverly winner at (2) Unioto, 5 p.m.
(10) Miami Trace at (7) Jackson, 5 p.m.
(14) McClain at (3) Hillsboro, 5 p.m.
(11) New Lexington at (6) Fairland, 5 p.m.