Diabetes self-management telephone class

SCIOTO COUNTY- Interested in learning more about ways to manage diabetes for you or someone you are caring for? You can do this in the comfort of your own home by joining an upcoming telephone self-management class, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7)

The AAA7 be offering the popular Diabetes Self-Management Program through a weekly telephone conference call starting May 23rd and going through June 27th. The format allows the AAA7 to connect with and support class participants while learning valuable tools to manage diabetes. The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays from 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm.

Those who are interested must pre-register for the class. Once registered, participants will receive a free Diabetes Self-Management kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class. The kit includes the book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” and handouts for each class. Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls. Participation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost.

Residents 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost. To register for the class, please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Carla at extension 284, or Hayley at extension 179 or e-mail [email protected] In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, registration deadline is May 9th.

Those who are interested are encouraged to register to enhance their diabetes self-management skills.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until

4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at [email protected] The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.