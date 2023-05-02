Genesis 28:15 says, “Behold, I am with you and will keep you wherever you go and will bring you back to this land. For I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.”

Today I am writing to all who in the last few weeks and months of the winter have been a struggle for you. Maybe you’ve come upon financial troubles, lost your job or you’re looking at a future that’s pretty bleak. Well, I have good news for you I am here to offer a word of hope for you today. That word is this: God has not left you. He hasn’t let you go!

If you are a born-again believer, God is working in your life. It is a certainty. He has a plan for your life, and sometimes that plan involves hardships, trials, and tribulation. But never forget that every challenge helps prepare and position you for the purpose God has for your life. Oh, you are having a hard time believing me? Well try this and you will quickly see what I am talking about. Think about the greatest struggles of your life so far. What have you learned from them? Are you wiser and stronger because of them? What good came out of each trial? You see, the journey of your life is a plan in God’s hands. Trust Him with your life today… and with your future. Remember, trust, and obey for there is no other way!