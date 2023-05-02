$1.8 Million in Clean Ohio Conservation Projects Released

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) announces the release of 6 conservation

project awards in the month of April benefitting communities in four counties. The Clean Ohio Green

Space Conservation Program is dedicated to environmental conservation including acquisition of green

space and the protection and enhancement of rivers and streams. Grant recipients agree to maintain

the properties in perpetuity so they can persist for future generations. Projects are vetted by the state’s

19 regional natural resource assistance councils. Funding was approved for the following projects

represented by three councils considering projects are currently released over multiple months.

County recipient project name and grant amounts are as followed:

Cuyahoga County- Village of Glenwillow has the Glenwillow Greenway Expansion Project $324,650

Mercer County- Grand Lake St. Marys Lake Facilities Authority has the Grand Lake St. Marys North Shore Greenspace project $406,630

and the Rosenbeck Family Nature Preserve project $145,040

Then Mercer County has the Monroe Creek Greenspace project $277,130

Ross County- Ross County Park District has the Herron Downs Improvements Project $120,392

Scioto County- Highlands Nature Sanctuary, Inc. has the Simon Farm and Tremper Mound Expansion – Noel

Hollow and Huckleberry Ridge $549,282

“We congratulate the grant recipients and welcome these additional properties to the Clean Ohio

Program,” said OPWC Director Linda Bailiff.