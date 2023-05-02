$1.8 Million in Clean Ohio Conservation Projects Released

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) announces the release of 6 conservation
project awards in the month of April benefitting communities in four counties. The Clean Ohio Green
Space Conservation Program is dedicated to environmental conservation including acquisition of green
space and the protection and enhancement of rivers and streams. Grant recipients agree to maintain
the properties in perpetuity so they can persist for future generations. Projects are vetted by the state’s
19 regional natural resource assistance councils. Funding was approved for the following projects
represented by three councils considering projects are currently released over multiple months.
County recipient project name and grant amounts are as followed:
Cuyahoga County- Village of Glenwillow has the Glenwillow Greenway Expansion Project $324,650
Mercer County- Grand Lake St. Marys Lake Facilities Authority has the Grand Lake St. Marys North Shore Greenspace project $406,630
and the Rosenbeck Family Nature Preserve project $145,040
Then Mercer County has the Monroe Creek Greenspace project $277,130
Ross County- Ross County Park District has the Herron Downs Improvements Project $120,392
Scioto County- Highlands Nature Sanctuary, Inc. has the Simon Farm and Tremper Mound Expansion – Noel
Hollow and Huckleberry Ridge $549,282
“We congratulate the grant recipients and welcome these additional properties to the Clean Ohio
Program,” said OPWC Director Linda Bailiff.