Sturgill, Risner, Perry lead Rio softball

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande spotted West Virginia University-Tech a first-inning lead before roaring from behind to post a 7-3 game-one victory over the Golden Bears in River States Conference softball action on Tuesday afternoon at Rio Softball Park.

Rio Grande finished the day at 30-16 and 18-8 in conference play.

In game one, the Golden Bears grabbed a first-inning lead on a two-run single by Scarlet Janney, but Rio grabbed the lead for good by scoring four times in the fourth inning.

Sophomores Peyton Young and Boo Sturgill — the former Wheelersburg High School star — each had RBI-doubles in the frame, while senior Christen Risner, also of Wheelersburg, had a run-scoring single.

Young and Sturgill both finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in for Rio.

Tech also enjoyed a 2-0 lead in game two after scoring single markers in both the second and third innings, but Rio Grande tied the game with two runs in the fourth inning — after consecutive RBI-doubles by freshmen Gabby Adams and Madison Perry.

Perry played her high school softball for Portsmouth.

But as soon as the RedStorm rallied to tie the game, the Golden Bears blew things open with five runs in the fifth inning.