SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 18-April 20

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 18
Baseball
Notre Dame 4, Ironton St. Joseph 2
Symmes Valley 22, New Boston 1, 5 innings
Portsmouth 8, Green 0
South Webster 13, Chesapeake 3, 5 innings
Eastern 13, East 0
Softball
Wheelersburg 14, Waverly 0
Northwest 22, Clay 3
Valley 14, South Point 3
West 10, Rock Hill 6
Notre Dame 3, Wahama 2
Wellston 11, Minford 1
Eastern 14, East 2
Symmes Valley 8, Coal Grove 2
Fairland 3, Russell (Ky.) 2
Oak Hill at Green, no report
SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 19
Baseball
Valley 5, Minford 3
South Webster 7, Wheelersburg 0
West 13, Eastern 3, 5 innings
Waverly 14, Northwest 4
Oak Hill 13, North Adams 3
Notre Dame 24, East 2
Green 4, Symmes Valley 0
Ironton St. Joseph 17, Clay 1
Western 12, New Boston 11
Portsmouth 6, Rock Hill 2
South Point 2, Fairland 1
Gallia Academy 12, Chesapeake 2
Ironton at Coal Grove, ppd.
Softball
Valley 5, Minford 1
Wheelersburg 15, South Webster 1
Northwest 10, Waverly 4
West 16, Eastern 0
Notre Dame 14, East 0
Western 9, New Boston 5
Symmes Valley at Green, no report
Portsmouth 10, Rock Hill 9
Ironton 10, Coal Grove 0, 5 innings
Fairland 16, South Point 0, 5 innings
Gallia Academy 15, Chesapeake 5