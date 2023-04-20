SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 18-April 20

By
portsmouthdailytimes
-

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 18

Baseball

Notre Dame 4, Ironton St. Joseph 2

Symmes Valley 22, New Boston 1, 5 innings

Portsmouth 8, Green 0

South Webster 13, Chesapeake 3, 5 innings

Eastern 13, East 0

Softball

Wheelersburg 14, Waverly 0

Northwest 22, Clay 3

Valley 14, South Point 3

West 10, Rock Hill 6

Notre Dame 3, Wahama 2

Wellston 11, Minford 1

Eastern 14, East 2

Symmes Valley 8, Coal Grove 2

Fairland 3, Russell (Ky.) 2

Oak Hill at Green, no report

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 19

Baseball

Valley 5, Minford 3

South Webster 7, Wheelersburg 0

West 13, Eastern 3, 5 innings

Waverly 14, Northwest 4

Oak Hill 13, North Adams 3

Notre Dame 24, East 2

Green 4, Symmes Valley 0

Ironton St. Joseph 17, Clay 1

Western 12, New Boston 11

Portsmouth 6, Rock Hill 2

South Point 2, Fairland 1

Gallia Academy 12, Chesapeake 2

Ironton at Coal Grove, ppd.

Softball

Valley 5, Minford 1

Wheelersburg 15, South Webster 1

Northwest 10, Waverly 4

West 16, Eastern 0

Notre Dame 14, East 0

Western 9, New Boston 5

Symmes Valley at Green, no report

Portsmouth 10, Rock Hill 9

Ironton 10, Coal Grove 0, 5 innings

Fairland 16, South Point 0, 5 innings

Gallia Academy 15, Chesapeake 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR