Recommendations for the week of April 10th

Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown – Generations of Montrose women—Augusta, Victoria, Willow—have lived together in their quaint two-story bungalow in California for years. They keep to themselves, never venture far from home, and their collection of tinctures and spells is an unspoken bond between them. But when seventeen-year-old Nickie Montrose brings home a boy for the first time, their quiet lives are thrown into disarray. For the other women have been withholding a secret from Nickie that will end her relationship before it’s even begun: the decades-old family curse that any person they fall in love with dies. Their surprise guest forces each woman to reckon with her own past choices and mistakes. And as new truths about the curse emerge, the family is set on a collision course dating back to a Voodoo shop in 1950s New Orleans’s French Quarter—where a hidden story in a mysterious book may just hold the answers they seek in life and in love… Readers might also enjoy Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow or French Braid by Anne Tyler.

Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear by Jinger Vuolo – In Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger shares how in her early twenties, a new family member—a brother-in-law who didn’t grow up in the same tight-knit conservative circle as Jinger—caused her to examine her beliefs. He was committed to the Bible, but he didn’t believe many of the things Jinger had always assumed were true. His influence, along with the help of a pastor named Jeremy Vuolo, caused Jinger to see that her life was built on rules, not God’s Word. Jinger committed to studying the Bible—truly understanding it—for the first time. What resulted was an earth-shaking realization: much of what she’d always believed about God, obedience to His Word, and personal holiness wasn’t in-line with what the Bible teaches. Now with a renewed faith of personal conviction, Becoming Free Indeed shares what it was like living under the tenants of Bill Gothard, the Biblical truth that changed her perspective, and how she disentangled her faith with her belief in Jesus intact. Readers might also enjoy Unspeakable: Surviving my Childhood and Finding My Voice by Jessica Willis Fisher or The Sound of Gravel by Ruth Wariner.

Seven Faceless Saints by M. K. Lobb – A murderer is loose on the streets of Ombrazia, and one girl takes up the task of figuring out the culprit. Rosanna has to team up with an ex lover to find the clues, and figure out they’re up against more than they thought. Readers might also enjoy The Luminaries by Susan Dennard or City of Nightmares by Rebecca Schaeffer.

