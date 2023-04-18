OSU OC Hartline injured in ATV accident

COLUMBUS AP) — Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was hospitalized on Sunday after an ATV accident on his property.

According to a statement from OSU’s athletic department, Hartline and an unidentified friend were transported to Riverside Hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”

The statement said Hartline hoped to be released from the hospital later in the evening.

Hartline confirmed the crash on Twitter.

“I appreciate everyone’s support,” Hartline wrote. “I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well.”

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is usually made for one rider to go off-roading.

A utility task vehicle (UTV) is a larger type of ATV designed to haul heavier loads and allow additional passengers.

There was no immediate word on Hartline’s injuries or condition.

On Saturday, he took part in Ohio State’s spring game.

The 36-year-old Hartline played for the Buckeyes and for seven seasons in the NFL with Miami and Cleveland.

Hartline has been on the Buckeyes’ staff since 2017 coaching wide receivers.

He’s been one of the nation’s top recruiters, landing several prominent players including including Garrett Wilson, the AFC Rookie of the Year with the New York Jets, and current Ohio State All-American Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline to coordinator in January after Kevin Wilson left to coach Tulsa.