‘Burg girls aid Rio relays

ATHENS — Jayden Roach gave the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team its only individual top-five finish at Saturday’s Cherry Blossom Invitational — hosted by Ohio University at Goldsberry Track.

Roach, a sophomore from Baltimore, placed fourth in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:00.17.

The RedStorm also received top-five finishes from each of its two relay teams, placing second in the 4×400 with a time of 4:16.80 and fifth in the 4×100 with a mark of 50.25.

The 4×100 unit was comprised of Roach, sophomore Lauren Jolly of Wheelersburg, freshman Chloe Lovett of Washington Court House, and junior Alyssa Dingus of Wheelersburg.

The 4×400 squad included freshman Paris DeBord of Chillicothe, Dingus, Lovett and freshman Karlee Renner of Chillicothe.

The meet, which attracted a number of NCAA Division I programs, was not team scored.

Rio Grande had four other top-10 performances in the meet, as Dingus was 10th in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:02.94.