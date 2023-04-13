SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 11-April 13

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 11
Baseball
South Webster 5, Green 1
Northwest 12, Western 6
Valley 12, Piketon 3
Eastern 12, New Boston 5
Whiteoak 12, Symmes Valley 1
Wellston 8, Oak Hill 7
McClain 5, South Point 4, 8 innings
Softball
Northwest 11, Portsmouth 10
West 13, Gallia Academy 2
Coal Grove 7, Minford 5
Eastern 14, New Boston 0
Huntington 17, East 0
Zane Trace 22, Green 1
Rock Hill 10, Symmes Valley 5
Wellston 12, Oak Hill 1
South Point 15, South Gallia 11
SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 12
Baseball
Wheelersburg 2, Valley 1
Minford 15, West 2
South Webster 5, Eastern 2
Waverly 7, Oak Hill 0
East 12, New Boston 1
Green 6, Western 5
Ironton St. Joseph 8, Symmes Valley 4
West Union 6, Clay 5
Fenwick Academy (Ill.) 6, Notre Dame 2
Portsmouth 13, Coal Grove 2
Fairland 5, Ironton 2
Chesapeake 8, Rock Hill 4
Gallia Academy 5, South Point 2
Softball
West 17, Minford 1
Wheelersburg 8, Valley 0
South Webster 17, Eastern 0
Waverly 11, Oak Hill 6
New Boston 9, East 4
Western 11, Green 4
Clay 15, South Gallia 1, 5 innings
Notre Dame 13, De LaSalle (Ill.) 0
West Orange (Fla.) 6, Notre Dame 2
Coal Grove 7, Portsmouth 6
Fairland 11, Ironton 1
Rock Hill 8, Chesapeake 1
Gallia Academy 25, South Point 0