SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 11-April 13

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 11

Baseball

South Webster 5, Green 1

Northwest 12, Western 6

Valley 12, Piketon 3

Eastern 12, New Boston 5

Whiteoak 12, Symmes Valley 1

Wellston 8, Oak Hill 7

McClain 5, South Point 4, 8 innings

Softball

Northwest 11, Portsmouth 10

West 13, Gallia Academy 2

Coal Grove 7, Minford 5

Eastern 14, New Boston 0

Huntington 17, East 0

Zane Trace 22, Green 1

Rock Hill 10, Symmes Valley 5

Wellston 12, Oak Hill 1

South Point 15, South Gallia 11

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 12

Baseball

Wheelersburg 2, Valley 1

Minford 15, West 2

South Webster 5, Eastern 2

Waverly 7, Oak Hill 0

East 12, New Boston 1

Green 6, Western 5

Ironton St. Joseph 8, Symmes Valley 4

West Union 6, Clay 5

Fenwick Academy (Ill.) 6, Notre Dame 2

Portsmouth 13, Coal Grove 2

Fairland 5, Ironton 2

Chesapeake 8, Rock Hill 4

Gallia Academy 5, South Point 2

Softball

West 17, Minford 1

Wheelersburg 8, Valley 0

South Webster 17, Eastern 0

Waverly 11, Oak Hill 6

New Boston 9, East 4

Western 11, Green 4

Clay 15, South Gallia 1, 5 innings

Notre Dame 13, De LaSalle (Ill.) 0

West Orange (Fla.) 6, Notre Dame 2

Coal Grove 7, Portsmouth 6

Fairland 11, Ironton 1

Rock Hill 8, Chesapeake 1

Gallia Academy 25, South Point 0

