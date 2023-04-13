Love sentenced for drug crimes

PORTSMOUTH- When Brianna Love was sentenced on drug charges April 12, her family and baby son were in the courtroom to support her. Love had a clean record before becoming involved in drug trafficking and the incidents that led to her sentence of a minimum of two years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Scioto County Common Pleas Judge Mark Kuhn sentenced Love to 3 years 11 months to 4 years 11 months in state custody with earliest possible release in two years. The charges were

Her good behavior before and since being involved in trafficking were noted by the prosecutor, Julie Hutchinson, who said: “We will be recommending judicial release at the time it is available.”

While she pleaded guilty and was complicit in drug trafficking and possession of criminal tools, Love was instrumental in taking down the trafficking operation of which she had been part, Hutchinson said.

She was remanded to sheriff’s custody to begin her sentence.

Love hugged the many family members who attended her sentencing as the courtroom emptied, including her baby son. Prior to that, though, she addressed the court.

“I’d like to start by apologizing the court, state, and city for even having to go through this,” Love said. “My family here behind me: I appreciate you all, I love you all.”

Love’s record, or lack of one, spoke loudly in her favor.

“I had the opportunity to sit down with this young lady. She is in a similar situation I see a lot in this county,” Hutchinson said. “I felt like she was really accountable when she came in here. She was accountable in our office. I don’t see that a lot. I don’t think any criminal justice system will see her again.”

